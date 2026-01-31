Why Wilson’s Growth So Important to UNC

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson has continued to blossom as the star freshman of UNC, and head coach Hubert Davis is noticing his growth.

Wilson is averaging 19.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and over a block and a steal per game this season for the Tar Heels while shooting 59 percent from the floor. The former five-star recruit has shown little to no weaknesses in his game, and his impact for UNC has been unfathomable.

A highly-touted recruit, Wilson was always projected to provide an instant impact for North Carolina. So far, he’s met those expectations, and then some.

His ability to impact the floor on both ends has seen him land on multiple midseason awards watch lists, including watch lists for the Wooden Award, and the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) blocks out California Golden Bears guard Nolan Dorsey (21) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Davis' thoughts

Ahead of the Tar Heels’ matchup with Georgia Tech, Davis spoke at length about Wilson’s growth over the course of the season.

“I’ve always believed, for him, and especially coming from high school to college — in high school, defense is when your man gets the ball, there’s more to that at this level — one of the things I’ve always told the guys is, in order to play defense, you have to play defense before you play defense. I think Caleb, everyday this year has gotten better at understanding that he’s always in the mix, whether it’s a primary defender, or help defender. He’s doing a really good job embracing that,” Davis said.

“His length can block and alter shots,” Davis added. “You’ve seen the effect he’s had when we pick up full court and press. He can get steals, he can get deflections, he’s good on the ball getting steals. It’s really the awareness, and the readiness — especially off the ball — that has improved a lot since the beginning of the year. When you have somebody 6’10, 6’11 that can move his feet and do those things it obviously helps you out defensively.”

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts after being called for a foul against California Golden Bears guard Justin Pippen (on ground left) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels will look to keep up their strong season with Wilson leading the way. UNC current is 16-4 overall on the season, and 4-3 in ACC play as they are ranked #16 in the AP Poll. Likely an at-large team in the NCAA Tournament, the Tar Heels have the chance to go on a deep run this year especially with a player as dynamic as Wilson leading the charge.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !