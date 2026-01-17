Veesaar, Wilson Diagnose 2 Causes to Recent UNC Struggles

The North Carolina Tar Heels have struggled mightily defensively of late, resulting in some of their worst losses of the season.

UNC has slumped out the gate to a 2-2 record in ACC play. The Tar Heels have given up 84 points or more in each of their last three games, and 95 points or more in two of those.

Their latest performance saw them fall 95-90 to Stanford, allowing freshman phenom guard Ebuka Okorie to score 36 points. In the contest, Stanford shot 57 percent from both the field, and from three-point range.

Jan 14, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) shoots against North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

In particular, the Tar Heels have had problems with score-heavy guards in recent weeks, as they also allowed Wake Forest guards Nate Calmese, and Juke Harris to each score 28 points in a 87-84 UNC win, and SMU guard Boopie Miller to score 27 points in a 97-83 UNC loss.

Henri Vessaar, Caleb Wilson share thoughts

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis yells to his team during the game between the Mustangs and the Tar Heels at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

After their loss at Stanford, Henri Vessaar — who scored 26 points in the losing effort — was asked about their recent struggles defensively, and what head coach Hubert Davis’ message has been.

“[Davis] emphasized on being physical,” Veesaar said. “What he said to us was just be physical, kind of try to play our defense, stick to our principles, everybody communicate and talk loudly, and we’ve got to listen.”

“I feel like we could be more physical, just being better overall,” Vessaar added. “I think that’s not our job to say, the coaches are better at it, they’re going to tell us what we’ve got to change. Just has to change quick for us to be able to win games.”

Forward Caleb Wilson also added to Vessaar’s sentiment, citing their inability to make their opponents miss.

Jan 14, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Aidan Cammann (52) in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

“I think we’ve just got to make them miss,” Wilson — who also had 26 points — said. “People are hitting shots, just got to make them miss. I mean, that’s all I can really say. When somebody has 36 points on us, and I think two other players had 20, [that] can’t happen.”

After a strong start to the season, the Tar Heels are now faced with their first bit of adversity this season. They’ll look to right the ship soon as they risk falling out of the top 25. With roughly two months remaining in the regular season, the Tar Heels have time to get back on the winning side of things, but it will start with some adjustments defensively.

