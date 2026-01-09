Why North Carolina Really Fell in Latest Power Rankings

The North Carolina Tar Heels fell to 13-2 on the season after losing to the SMU Mustangs 97-83 this past weekend at the Moody Coliseum. Losing the second game in conference play is never prescribed for a team who is striving to compete late into March, but there are always opportunities to learn from this experience and improve.

Not only did the loss snap the Tar Heels' seven-game winning streak and Caleb Wilson's 20-point streak, but it also resulted in North Carolina sliding five spots to No. 17 in the latest AP college basketball rankings, which were released on Monday.

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) and guard Luka Bogavac (44) and SMU Mustangs forward Corey Washington (3) look on during the game between the Mustangs and the Tar Heels at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On Thursday, ESPN's basketball recruiting insider Jeff Borzello conducted his weekly power rankings, which is reflective on team's results and performances from the previous week. Last week, Borzello had the Tar Heels at 11. With North Carolina losing in the fashion it did, where does he have the Tar Heels this week?

Borzello's Thoughts

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Boopie Miller (2) shakes hands with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis after the Mustangs defeat the North Carolina Tar Heels at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

After North Carolina moved up in the power rankings last week, the Tar Heels slid down three spots to No. 14 in the latest edition ESPN's Power Rankings.

"North Carolina's seven-game winning streak was snapped Saturday, when it went to SMU and gave up 97 points -- the Mustangs scored 58 points in the second half -- in a 14-point loss," Borzello said. "The Tar Heels' two losses this season have come in their two worst defensive performances by far: allowing 1.22 points per possession to Michigan State in November, and 1.40 to SMU last weekend.

"The common factor in those games was facing high-level opposing point guards that were just too quick and too athletic for UNC's backcourt to consistently keep out of the lane. Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. had 19 points and 7 assists; SMU's Boopie Miller went for 27 points and 12 assists."

This is a valid evaluation and assessment of North Carolina, which has had problems against athletic and shifty guards who can maneuver their way through the Tar Heels' defense. As Borzello states, that was evident in North Carolina's loss this past Saturday.

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Boopie Miller (2) drives to the basket past North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) during the game between the Mustangs and the Tar Heels at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for the Tar Heels, if they were to make a run in the NCAA tournament in March, they will have to go through teams with elite guard play. Over the years, teams with reliable guard production tend to be the ones that make improbable runs.

North Carolina was one of those teams a few ago with Caleb Love and R.J. Davis leading the eight-seeded Tar Heels to the National Championship game. Back to present day, head coach Hubert Davis and his players will need to figure this out before it ends up being their kryptonite and downfall.

