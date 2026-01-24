UNC Freshman Caleb Wilson Talks Recent Jump-Shooting Growth

North Carolina freshman forward Caleb Wilson has been one of the best players in the country this season on both ends of the floor, but there’s another wrinkle to his game that is still a work-in-progress.

In UNC’s 91-69 win over Notre Dame , Wilson was his usual spectacular self, scoring 22 points, grabbing 7 rebounds, and dishing 5 assists with a steal and a block to boot. The future lottery pick is averaging 19.8 points, and 10.4 rebounds this season for the Tar Heels.

As part of those 22 points he scored against Notre Dame, Wilson also knocked down a three-pointer in the win, his first in over a month. Wilson does not take three-pointers often, only averaging 1.1 attempts on the season, but it’s a wrinkle to his game that he’s been willing to work on this season.

Wilson’s thoughts

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wilson spoke about his growth from beyond the arc in an interview with the Tar Heels Sports Network , and how it could help not only his game, but how North Carolina’s offense as a whole could be a beneficiary.

“I've really been working on my three-point shot,” Wilson said. “I feel like it's going to open up the court for me and my teammates. I'm going to shoot it more and I'm going to make it more.”

“You know how you work,” he added. “If I wasn't working hard at being better every day and working on exactly what I'm telling you I'm good at, I wouldn't be talking like this. We just have to shoot the good ones, As long as we shoot the good 3s, I feel like they're going to go in.”

Wilson is already one of the most effective players in the country near the basket, so being able to extend his range beyond the paint could make him an absolute matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. His skill set has already made him one of the more highly touted prospects in next season’s NBA Draft, with many mocks placing him in the top 5 of the class.

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As for UNC, they’ll look to ride Wilson’s coattails for the remainder of the season as they try to get back on track in ACC play. Despite being just 3-3 in ACC play so far, the #22-ranked Tar Heels still have plenty of time to turn things around, and still remain a team to watch by the time March rolls around.

