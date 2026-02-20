Why UNC Says Dixon’s Struggles Are Overblown

The North Carolina Tar Heels' coaching staff has had to adjust the lineup several times this season due to performance and injury issues. In the last 10 days, the Tar Heels have had a makeshift rotation with Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar both out due to injury. However, before all of that transpired, the first major shake up to the starting five was head coach Hubert Davis benching Colorado State transfer Kyan Evans for freshman guard Derek Dixon last month.

There have been ups and downs since Dixon took over as the starting point guard , but the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard is in the midst of a three-game slump, shooting 4-of-26 from the field, including 2-of-18 from three-point range, during that span. However, Dixon, Evans, and former guard Marcus Paige acknowledge that this part of the course, and that the freshman guard will be just fine.

Dixon Understands He Can Impact the Game in Several Ways

Feb 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) passes the ball at the half court against during the first half against the NC State Wolfpack Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

“Guys are [going to] have bad games, I’m [going to] have bad games,” Dixon said during his postgame availability after the team's win over Pittsburgh. “Didn’t shoot it particularly well tonight… I just tried to impact the game in any way I could, making right reads, making good passes, taking care of the ball and getting on the glass.”

Dixon shot 1-of-5 from the field, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc in the Tar Heels' 79-65 win over the Panthers last weekend. However, he was still a major component in the result of the game, recording seven assists and seven rebounds.

Evans is Impressed with Dixon's Maturity

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) and guard Derek Dixon (3) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“He’s young, but he’s extremely mature,” Evans said of Dixon after North Carolina's loss against Miami last week. “The whole team knows that he’ll bounce back for sure, he’ll be good.”

When a freshman hits a wall, like Dixon has, it can be easy to force the issue and take ill-advised shots. Evidently, Dixon has not allowed his shooting performance to affect his willingness to help the team on the boards and in transition.

Paige Understands the Process

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) protects the basketball from Miami Hurricanes guard Dante Allen (35) and center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“I just remind him a lot that, like, this freshman year as a point guard in our system is hard,” Paige said of what his messaging to Dixon has been. “The end product is what we’re searching for… Just keep getting better every day, keep taking chances. Don’t play out of any fear, anxiety, play out of confidence.”

Dixon needs to continue playing the game freely and not worry about his statistical output, especially when the team is without its two best players.

