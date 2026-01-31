Why Woes on Defensive Glass Have Tar Heels Concerned

The North Carolina Tar Heels will face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday at 1 p.m. at McCamish Pavilion.

In recent games, the Tar Heels have struggled concluding defensive possession by allowing their opponents to create second-chance opportunites on the glass.

While speaking with the media during his press conference on Friday, head coach Hubert Davis highlighted the defensive rebounding woes and why that cannot continue to occur.

Davis' Thoughts

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) with the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Logan Imes (2) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Last two games, teams have gotten 34 offensive rebounds against us,” Davis said. “We’ve been able to [withstand] that in getting wins, because they haven’t been able to convert on it. We’ve taken care of the basketball, and we’ve shot the ball really well, and that’s not sustainable. So limiting teams to one shot every possession and being able to finish that possession with a box out rebound is going to be huge on Saturday.”

This is not a one- or two-player issue for the Tar Heels. Davis elaborated that this is a collective effort, and that everyone needs to step up.

“Everybody gets involved,” Davis said. “One of the things in the past I used to say is, ‘This isn’t a Armando Bacot rebounding game, this is a UNC rebounding game.’ And it’s not a Caleb and Henri rebounding game. It’s all UNC players have to be on board and on deck. There have been times where our anticipation and our eagerness to get to the offensive end before the ball has been secured has been a problem for us.”

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrate after a basket against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Against Virginia, Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar combined for five rebounds, which was a season-low for the frontcourt tandem. Davis discussed how the Cavaliers were able to marginalize Wilson and Veesaar.

“I didn’t anticipate Caleb and Henri being out rebounded by those two, but if those guys do the same thing, and then we can bring others along, like Jonathan [Powell] and Seth [Trimble], now that’s what I’m talking about,” Davis said. “Just a collective rebounding to be able to secure the ball and be able to rebound, so we can transition to the offensive end.”

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Boopie Miller (2) shakes hands with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis after the Mustangs defeat the North Carolina Tar Heels at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The 55-year-old head coach revealed what type of teams give the Tar Heels the most issues on the offensive glass.

“Actually, I think it puts wing players in the mix even more,” Davis said. “I always say long shots, long rebounds, and so those balls that are around the free throw line area have to be secured. And one of the things consistently that I’ve said is when the ball is up in the air, it’s on the ground, it has to be 100% all UNC, and it takes everybody on board. It just can’t be one or two guys.”

