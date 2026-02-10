Heels' Wilson Earns Weekly National Honor

North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson continues to impress this season, and he’s being recognized on a national scale once again.

Wilson was recently named the Naismith National Player of the Week for his efforts throughout last week. Wilson scored 45 points, and grabbed 13 rebounds while shooting over 53 percent the floor as the Tar Heels went 2-0 with wins over Syracuse, and a stunning victory over #4 Duke.

Wilson showed exactly why he is one of the top players in the country in that win against Duke, scoring 23 points with a block and two steals as he played all 40 minutes in a duel with Duke’s Cameron Boozer. He was a key part of the Tar Heels’s miraculous comeback win over their bitter rivals that was capped off by Seth Trimble’s game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer.

Wilson has been a star for the Tar Heels this season.

Wilson has been a star for the Tar Heels this season. He’s averaging 20.2 points, and 9.6 rebounds per game while shooting 58 percent from the floor. Wilson is also averaging over a block and a steal per game for North Carolina as well.

Wilson has scored in double figures in every game this season, and has scored 20 or more points in a game 17 times, including in each of his last five games. He also has racked up 11 double-doubles, and leads the team in nearly every major category on both ends of the floor.

His ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor has caught the attention of NBA scouts. Many mock draft boards have Wilson being selected in the top 5 of the 2026 NBA Draft, with some projecting him as a top 3 pick.

Catalyst of winning streak

Wilson has helped lead the Tar Heels to an impressive 19-4 record overall, and 7-3 in ACC play. After a bumpy start to their conference tilt, the Tar Heels have figured it out, and have rattled off five straight wins as the season enters the final pivotal stretch run leading into the NCAA Tournament. In the latest AP Poll, the Tar Heels jumped up to #11 after previously being ranked #14.

Wilson and the Tar Heels will aim to finish out strong as the NCAA Tournament inches closer with each passing day. With a roster as talented as UNC’s with the star power they have, North Carolina can’t be counted out as a dangerous team by the time March rolls around.

