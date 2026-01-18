Caleb Wilson Named to Several Prestigious Lists

North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson has been one of the best players in all of college basketball this season, and now he's finding himself on numerous midseason awards watch lists as a result of his superb play this year.

Earlier this week, Wilson was named to three midseason watch lists: The Sporting News Midseason All-America Second Team, Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List, and the Wayman Tisdale Award Midseason Watch List.

The Oscar Robertson Trophy is handed out to the National Player of the Year in college basketball, and the Wayman Tisdale Award is handed out to the country’s top freshman.

Coming out of high school, the former five-star recruit was one of the most highly-touted players in the country. As a freshman at UNC, Wilson has answered the bell, and then some.

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) dribbles against California Golden Bears forward John Camden (left) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

So far this season, Wilson has been more than deserving of both of those distinctions. He’s averaging 19.7 points, and 10.6 rebounds per game while also averaging over a block and a steal, solidifying himself as one of the best freshmen in the country on both ends of the floor.

Wilson has been a bright spot for UNC

While UNC has limped out to a 2-3 record in ACC play , Wilson has been a shining star for the current #14-ranked Tar Heels.

Wilson has scored in double-digits in every single game this season, and has 11 double-doubles on the season. He has scored 20 or more points in a game 12 times, including in 6 straight games from Dec. 7, to Dec. 30.

Additionally, Wilson was also named to the Wooden Award Top 25 Midseason Watch List earlier this month, the Wooden Award is handed out to the top collegiate player in both men’s and women’s college basketball.

Wilson’s play this season has caused him to land on numerous mock NBA Drafts as a potential top 10 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, with some mocks placing him inside the top 5.

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) warms up before the game against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels as a team have struggled of late, dropping three of their last four games. They’ve especially struggled defensively, giving up 84 points or more in each of their last four games.

Despite a bumpy road of late, the Tar Heels are still capable of turning things around, and embarking on a deep run in the NCAA Tournament given that they have one of the most talented players in the country in Wilson.

