Trimble Acknowledges Need for Change in North Carolina's Trajectory

It was another unsettling performance by the North Carolina Tar Heels in their loss to the California Golden Bears at the Haas Pavilion on Saturday afternoon. After allowing Stanford to score 95 points on Wedneday, the Tar Heels followed that up by allowed California to score 84 points while shooting 50 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Offensively, North Carolina was up and down , and that included senior guard Seth Trimble, who totaled 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists while shooting 2-of-6, including 1-of-2 from three-point range.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, Trimble discussed what has to change for the team moving forward.

Trimble's Thoughts

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) before the game against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

“Today has really...we’ve really realized this has to change, so I think it will,” Trimble said.

While there have been scrutiny surrounding head coach Hubert Davis and several players in the backcourt, Trimble emphasized that there are no internal issues with the players and coaches.

“I think the struggles that we’ve gone through have inherited from - it’s nothing coaching related - it’s nothing team wise, there’s no beef with anybody,” Trimble said. “It’s just having that will and want-to and just putting feelings aside, just manning up, just going to play. Just manning up, coming to a realization that we’ve got to be some men to start winning some games in a row.”

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (left) dribbles against California Golden Bears guard Dai Dai Ames (right) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The pedigree of North Carolina's program raises the magnitude and significance of each game it is involved in. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard explained how opponents are going to give the Tar Heels their best shot each and every game.

“We’re going to get guys’ best shots every night,” Trimble said. “It’s going to be a war, and it’s going to be a battle.”

Jan 14, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) gets fouled by Stanford Cardinal forward Aidan Cammann (52) in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Trimble views this opportunity as a privilege, and that must be the mindset for all the players on the roster. The veteran guard wants his teammates to hold their heads up and continue to play with confidence and a demeanor that intimidates opposing coaches and players.

“And one thing that we have to do day in, and day out is carry this with us and wear it like no other,” Trimble said. “Because there’s so many people in this world who would dream to wear it and they don’t get to. We just have to continue to realize how special this is.”

North Carolina needs to remain positive and carry that attitude in its next game against Notre Dame.

