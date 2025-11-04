Three Standout Performances from UNC Season Opener Game
North Carolina opened its 2025–26 season with a decisive win over Central Arkansas, a performance that gave fans their first true look at a roster filled with new talent and returning energy.
Under head coach Hubert Davis, the Tar Heels showcased balance, depth, and defensive focus throughout the 92-63 victory. Among the many bright spots, three players - Caleb Wilson, Henri Veesaar, and Kyan Evans - stood out for their poise and impact.
Caleb Wilson Leads by Example
Freshman forward Caleb Wilson made an immediate impression in his collegiate debut. The former five-star recruit played with control and versatility, contributing on both ends of the floor.
Davis had praised Wilson’s maturity heading into the season, saying during ACC Tipoff that “he wants to do everything the right way- defend, rebound, communicate, and make his teammates better.” Wilson backed that up with an efficient, well-rounded performance that set the tone early and showed why he was one of the most anticipated additions to the roster.
Henri Veesaar Adds Experience Inside
Transfer forward Henri Veesaar, a former Arizona player, provided a veteran presence in the paint. His timing on defense and composure around the rim were key parts of UNC’s early rhythm.
Davis emphasized during preseason that Veesaar’s experience would give North Carolina a valuable mix of skill and leadership. “Henri understands how to move within our offense,” Davis said. “He gives us a defensive presence and knows what it means to compete at a high level.”
In his Tar Heel debut, Veesaar’s impact on both ends was clear - strong rebounding, smart positioning, and a sense of control that helped steady the team in key stretches.
Kyan Evans Brings Energy to the Backcourt
Freshman guard Kyan Evans also turned heads with his composure and court vision. Evans entered the program known for his playmaking and leadership as a high school standout, and those traits translated immediately at the college level.
During the preseason, Evans spoke about his role as a facilitator, noting that Davis encouraged him to “push the pace and get everyone involved.” Against Central Arkansas, he did just that - controlling tempo, finding open teammates, and energizing the offense whenever he was on the floor.
A Balanced Start to the Season
North Carolina’s opener was marked by strong ball movement, defensive communication, and a clear sense of identity. The Tar Heels assisted on more than half their made baskets and held Central Arkansas to under 40 percent shooting.
After the game, Davis said he was proud of how the team responded to its first challenge. “This group works hard,” he said. “They’ve been willing to listen, to play together, and to do things the right way.”
It was only one game, but it carried the signs of a team that understands what it takes to compete at a championship level- and players like Wilson, Veesaar, and Evans are already helping set that standard.
