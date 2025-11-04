All Tar Heels

Three Standout Performances from UNC Season Opener Game

Caleb Wilson, Henri Veesaar, and Kyan Evans shine as North Carolina opens the 2025-26 campaign with confidence.

Sienna Ayes

Seth Trimble throwing down a dunk during North Carolina's 95-53 win over Winston-Salem State in exhibition game on Oct. 29, 2025.
Seth Trimble throwing down a dunk during North Carolina's 95-53 win over Winston-Salem State in exhibition game on Oct. 29, 2025. / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI
In this story:

North Carolina opened its 2025–26 season with a decisive win over Central Arkansas, a performance that gave fans their first true look at a roster filled with new talent and returning energy.

Under head coach Hubert Davis, the Tar Heels showcased balance, depth, and defensive focus throughout the 92-63 victory. Among the many bright spots, three players - Caleb Wilson, Henri Veesaar, and Kyan Evans - stood out for their poise and impact.

Caleb Wilson Leads by Example

Freshman forward Caleb Wilson made an immediate impression in his collegiate debut. The former five-star recruit played with control and versatility, contributing on both ends of the floor.

Davis had praised Wilson’s maturity heading into the season, saying during ACC Tipoff that “he wants to do everything the right way- defend, rebound, communicate, and make his teammates better.” Wilson backed that up with an efficient, well-rounded performance that set the tone early and showed why he was one of the most anticipated additions to the roster.

UNC
Nov 4, 2025 | Freshman Caleb Wilson against Central Arkansas / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Henri Veesaar Adds Experience Inside

Transfer forward Henri Veesaar, a former Arizona player, provided a veteran presence in the paint. His timing on defense and composure around the rim were key parts of UNC’s early rhythm.

Davis emphasized during preseason that Veesaar’s experience would give North Carolina a valuable mix of skill and leadership. “Henri understands how to move within our offense,” Davis said. “He gives us a defensive presence and knows what it means to compete at a high level.”

In his Tar Heel debut, Veesaar’s impact on both ends was clear - strong rebounding, smart positioning, and a sense of control that helped steady the team in key stretches.

Kyan Evans Brings Energy to the Backcourt

Freshman guard Kyan Evans also turned heads with his composure and court vision. Evans entered the program known for his playmaking and leadership as a high school standout, and those traits translated immediately at the college level.

During the preseason, Evans spoke about his role as a facilitator, noting that Davis encouraged him to “push the pace and get everyone involved.” Against Central Arkansas, he did just that - controlling tempo, finding open teammates, and energizing the offense whenever he was on the floor.

UNC
Kyan Evans at the Blue-White Scrimmage on Oct.4, 2025. / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

A Balanced Start to the Season

North Carolina’s opener was marked by strong ball movement, defensive communication, and a clear sense of identity. The Tar Heels assisted on more than half their made baskets and held Central Arkansas to under 40 percent shooting.

After the game, Davis said he was proud of how the team responded to its first challenge. “This group works hard,” he said. “They’ve been willing to listen, to play together, and to do things the right way.”

UNC
Seth Trimble; Nov. 3, 2025 / UNC

It was only one game, but it carried the signs of a team that understands what it takes to compete at a championship level- and players like Wilson, Veesaar, and Evans are already helping set that standard.

To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE!

Also, follow our Facebook page!

feed

Published
Sienna Ayes
SIENNA AYES

Sienna Ayes is pursuing her passion for journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. A curious and talented writer, she combines those qualities with her love for sports, creating a dynamic presence that sets her apart.