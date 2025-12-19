Kyan Evans' Analyzes Tar Heels' Win Over East Tennessee State

It was another productive outing for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who improved their record to 10-1 with a win over East Tennessee State on Tuesday night at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Despite winning by nearly 20 points, North Carolina was given all it could handle in the first half, which raised questions about the team's preparation. For the second straight game, the Tar Heels were uncharacteristically outhustled on the boards.

North Carolina responded in the second half, limiting East Tennessee State to 28 points in the final 20 minutes.

The Tar Heels were led by their frontcourt tandem of Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson, but those two were well-supported by the role players. That included Kyan Evans, who totaled six points, six assists, and three rebounds. That stat line may not indicate an impactful performance, but the Colorado State transfer was monumental in North Carolina's offensive success.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, Evans shared his thoughts on the Tar Heels' win.

Evans' Thoughts

"Coach [Hubert] Davis explains it as, 'Who wants it more?' That's the kind of mindset our team has," Evans said. "Who's [going to] go get the ball? Who wants it more? Who's [going to] do what they need to get it? Not that much tactical stuff…it's about having the heart to go get it."

North Carolina has lacked energy and urgency out of the gates in the last two games. Evans was asked if smaller crowds play a part in that, but the junior guard explained why the team has no excuses in that regard.

"Every game in the Smith Center is a big one," Evans said. "At North Carolina, if you can't get up for a game in front of the crowd that we have every night, no matter if it is a winter game, it is a problem. So we treat every game the same, and we always get up for them"

Evans played 29 minutes on Tuesday, which was the highest mark in the last four games. Although it can be frustrated to play less minutes, the veteran guard understands that North Carolina's depth allows the coaching staff to depend on more players regularly.

"I think I can adjust to anything, whatever Coach [Hubert] Davis is going to do, I believe in it, and I trust him," Evans said. "Whatever Coach [Hubert Davis] does, I'll be there."

