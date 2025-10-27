The Carolina Way: Passing Down Dean Smith’s Legacy
Inside the Smith Center, history never fades. For North Carolina basketball, the legacy of Dean Smith is not a distant story told in highlight reels or Hall of Fame plaques. It is a living philosophy, one that current head coach Hubert Davis works to preserve every day.
Even as college basketball evolves and rosters turn over year after year, the Tar Heels have maintained a rare connection to their roots. Davis has made it his mission to ensure that players who never met Smith still understand his impact, both on and off the court.
Keeping Smith’s Principles Alive
“So these guys that weren’t even born when he was coaching know about him and what he meant beyond basketball,” Davis said this week. “That’s a message that is preached every day. The foundation of this program is about relationships and how it all ties together.”
For Davis, the Carolina Way is not just about winning games. It is about honoring the spirit of Smith’s approach- respect, discipline, teamwork, and community. Each generation of Tar Heels is reminded that the banners hanging overhead represent more than championships. They represent the values Smith built his career on.
Multiple Eras, One Message
One reason this continuity remains so strong is the diversity of experiences within the current coaching staff. Davis said the blend of backgrounds among his assistants gives players a more complete understanding of Carolina’s culture.
“One of the many reasons that I love our staff is that all of us didn’t play for the same coach here at Carolina,” Davis explained. “We really give the players the full body experience of what this place is like, but from different angles.”
Davis also emphasized that each coach in UNC’s lineage- from Dean Smith to Bill Guthridge, Roy Williams, and now himself- brings something unique to the table. “As much as Carolina is Carolina, I’m a different person than Coach Williams,” he said.
“Coach Williams is a different person from Coach Guthridge, and Coach Guthridge was a different person than Coach Smith. I think it’s really cool that we can give our shared experiences from a different perspective to our players and allow them to understand what this place has always meant.”
A Legacy That Will Not Fade
In a college basketball era where turnover is constant and traditions can quickly disappear, Davis refuses to let UNC’s history get lost.
“I could not imagine a school where students and players don’t know about a legacy coach like Dean Smith,” he said. “But it won’t happen here, because I talk about him, Coach Guthridge, and Coach Williams every day.”
That daily reinforcement, Davis believes, is what keeps the Carolina Way alive. From freshmen learning Smith’s name for the first time to veterans preparing for the season ahead, every player in the locker room knows the standard that comes with wearing Carolina blue.
As the Tar Heels prepare for another season under Davis, the message remains the same: the game may evolve, but the principles that built this program never will.
To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE!
Also, follow our Facebook page!