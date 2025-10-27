All Tar Heels

The Carolina Way: Passing Down Dean Smith’s Legacy

Hubert Davis ensures that the foundation laid by Dean Smith continues to shape every generation of Tar Heels.

Sienna Ayes

Mar 20, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis speaks at press conference during NCAA Tournament First Round Practice at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis speaks at press conference during NCAA Tournament First Round Practice at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

Inside the Smith Center, history never fades. For North Carolina basketball, the legacy of Dean Smith is not a distant story told in highlight reels or Hall of Fame plaques. It is a living philosophy, one that current head coach Hubert Davis works to preserve every day.

Even as college basketball evolves and rosters turn over year after year, the Tar Heels have maintained a rare connection to their roots. Davis has made it his mission to ensure that players who never met Smith still understand his impact, both on and off the court.

Keeping Smith’s Principles Alive

“So these guys that weren’t even born when he was coaching know about him and what he meant beyond basketball,” Davis said this week. “That’s a message that is preached every day. The foundation of this program is about relationships and how it all ties together.”

Jan 21, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots a free throw after an intentional foul in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

For Davis, the Carolina Way is not just about winning games. It is about honoring the spirit of Smith’s approach- respect, discipline, teamwork, and community. Each generation of Tar Heels is reminded that the banners hanging overhead represent more than championships. They represent the values Smith built his career on.

Multiple Eras, One Message

Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during the first half of a first round NCAA men’s tournament game against the Mississippi Rebels at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

One reason this continuity remains so strong is the diversity of experiences within the current coaching staff. Davis said the blend of backgrounds among his assistants gives players a more complete understanding of Carolina’s culture.

“One of the many reasons that I love our staff is that all of us didn’t play for the same coach here at Carolina,” Davis explained. “We really give the players the full body experience of what this place is like, but from different angles.”

Dec 6, 2017; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; A general view of the logo on the court prior to the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Western Carolina Catamounts at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images / Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

Davis also emphasized that each coach in UNC’s lineage- from Dean Smith to Bill Guthridge, Roy Williams, and now himself- brings something unique to the table. “As much as Carolina is Carolina, I’m a different person than Coach Williams,” he said.

“Coach Williams is a different person from Coach Guthridge, and Coach Guthridge was a different person than Coach Smith. I think it’s really cool that we can give our shared experiences from a different perspective to our players and allow them to understand what this place has always meant.”

A Legacy That Will Not Fade

In a college basketball era where turnover is constant and traditions can quickly disappear, Davis refuses to let UNC’s history get lost.

“I could not imagine a school where students and players don’t know about a legacy coach like Dean Smith,” he said. “But it won’t happen here, because I talk about him, Coach Guthridge, and Coach Williams every day.”

Mar 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) shoots in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

That daily reinforcement, Davis believes, is what keeps the Carolina Way alive. From freshmen learning Smith’s name for the first time to veterans preparing for the season ahead, every player in the locker room knows the standard that comes with wearing Carolina blue.

As the Tar Heels prepare for another season under Davis, the message remains the same: the game may evolve, but the principles that built this program never will.

