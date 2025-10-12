How Caleb Wilson Stands Out as a UNC Freshman
When Caleb Wilson arrived in Chapel Hill, he didn’t just bring athleticism and five-star potential. He brought a mindset built on discipline, perspective, and a quiet belief in hard work. For Wilson, the mental side of the game has become just as important as the physical one.
“I read a bunch of stoicism,” Wilson said. “I feel like it’s beneficial to your mental health. It makes me approach the day differently than I used to. You can’t control what other people think or how they act. You can only control yourself.”
That approach began in high school, when Wilson took a history class that covered ancient philosophy. He learned about Aristotle and the Stoics, and how their teachings on focus and composure applied beyond the classroom. “It really influenced me,” he said. “Now I read The Daily Stoic every morning before I leave. It’s a quote every day. It helps me start right.”
That focus shows in his work habits. Wilson described a summer filled with late-night training sessions and three-a-day workouts designed to separate him from other freshmen across the country. “I’ve never worked this hard in my entire life,” he said.
“This past summer, I was working out at ten at night by myself, doing things that I felt separated me from everybody else. Confidence comes from work. No one can give that to you.”
The Atlanta native said he feels the team is growing closer each day. He pointed to his on-court chemistry with forward Henri Veesaar, which has become one of the early stories of UNC’s preseason. “We’ve played a lot together in the high-low game,” Wilson said.
"Sometimes I’ll tell him, ‘Next time the big steps up, I’m throwing a lob.’ When we first started, he didn’t expect it because he didn’t know I could pass the ball that well. Now it’s happening more often because we talk and communicate.”
Wilson's Versatility
Passing, Wilson said, comes naturally.
“I played baseball growing up, shortstop and pitcher, and I played quarterback in football. So distributing the ball has always been part of me,” he said. “It’s about understanding who’s around you, not just who’s guarding you.”
On the defensive end, Wilson said assistant coach Brad Sullivan has challenged him to be one of the best defenders in the country.
“I feel like that’s what people talk about when they talk about me, and I like that,” he said. “Me and Henri are like the twin towers. We’re both physical, and it’s going to be hard to score in there.”
Wilson studies film of Marcus Smart and Tony Allen, learning how to anticipate moves and read opponents.
“It’s small things,” he said. “When someone dribbles, you never want to swipe down so the ref doesn’t see contact. Or when a pass comes from the top of the key, you know they’ll bring it to their chest, so I can jump it. I watch that stuff all the time.”
Finding Mental Balance Off the Court
Off the court, Wilson is just as intentional about balance. “My dad’s always told me life has to be a balance,” he said. “I love to have fun, but that’s not why I’m here. I came to Carolina to make myself a legend and win a bunch of games. I do things that free me mentally, like build Legos, listen to music, read, or just sleep. You can’t put all your mental cards in one deck.”
That mental clarity shows up on campus too. Wilson’s personality stands out as much as his athleticism. “I try to make sure I speak to everyone,” he said. “People sometimes think athletes act like they’re better than others, so I try to show I’m approachable. I want people to know I’m just like them.”
Between his work ethic, maturity, and grounded mindset, Wilson already carries himself like a veteran. His blend of stoic focus and relentless energy might be exactly what UNC needs from its newest star.
