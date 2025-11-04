Three Observations from UNC's Season-Opening Win Over Central Arkansas
North Carolina defeated Central Arkansas 94-54 in its home opener on Monday night, winning its 21st season opener in a row and its 23rd home opener in a row.
As a team, UNC shot 50.8% from the field, 34.5% from beyond the arc, and 81.8% from the free throw line. The Tar Heels outrebounded Central Arkansas 45-30 and recorded 23 assists, compared to the Bears' 8.
Caleb Wilson led the way with 22 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. Henri Veesaar picked up his first double-double of his career with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
With that being said, here are my three observations from Monday night's game.
Luka Has Been Freed
After much speculation on whether he was going to play at all this season, Luka Bogavac was finally allowed to don a North Carolina basketball jersey after he was cleared by university officials.
When Bogavac entered the court, the crowd at the Dean Dome erupted. Luka was finally free and he did not disappoint. Bogavac tallied 10 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals.
- “We just found out right before the game, and just to see the smile and the reaction from Luka was something that I'll remember for the rest of my life,” North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis said.
- “He's somebody coming from Montenegro that has always, since the first time that I talked to him had a burning desire to be a part of this team, this program, this university, and this community.”
Back to the Basics
One of the biggest points of emphasis Davis made throughout the offseason was rebounding and points in the paint. That's why they got bigger.
The last two North Carolina squads were both under 78 inches as the Tar Heels averaged 77.2 inches per player in 2024 – which was 161st nationally — and 76.4 inches per player in 2025 — which was 305th, according to KenPom. Keep in mind, there are 362 Division I basketball programs.
However, the size has increased dramatically as North Carolina’s average height is 78.62 (6’8”), which is more than a two-inch difference. Also, there are six players who measure 6’10” or over. Last season, there were only two.
That focus paid off, as North Carolina outrebounded Central Arkansas 45-30, scored 46 points in the paint compared to UCA's 20, and tallied 18 second-chance points to UCA's 12.
"I like shooting threes, but the first thing I always say is I want a layup or dunk, a deep post catch, get fouled, get to the free throw line. We have guys that can check those boxes, but we also have guys that can shoot the ball from three."
"Coach Williams always says the number one determining factor in the outcome of a game is rebounding and dominating points in the paint.," Davis added. "That's rubbed off on me and that's who I am as a head coach."
Tar Heel Fans Got A Sneak Peek of the Trio of Bogavac, Evans and Trimble
UNC’s backcourt delivered a strong performance. Point guard Kyan Evans posted 15 points, six rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Seth Trimble contributed 12 points, four assists, two rebounds, and two steals. In his debut, Luka Bogavac recorded 10 points, five assists, and three rebounds.
Of the team’s 13 steals and 23 assists, the backcourt trio had eight and accounted for at least 60 percent of the team’s assists. They also set the tempo, as UNC finished with 26 fast-break points to Central Arkansas’ three.
