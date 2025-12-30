Predicting UNC Bench Production in ACC Opener

Depth has silently become a strength for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who enter conference play with a 12-1 record. North Carolina's first game in ACC play is on Tuesday night. The Tar Heels host the Florida State Seminoles at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Not only is this important because it is the opening game in the ACC, but it's also the first time this group of players will operate together in such a game. With Seth Trimble back in the fold, head coach Hubert Davis has made changes to the lineup, which has strengthened the bench, as the Tar Heels have more flexibility to mix up rotations.

With all that being said, here are predictions for how each bench player could perform on Tuesday night against Florida State.

Jarin Stevenson

Stat line prediction: 7 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 blocks

There was speculation about which player would serve as a bench player with Trimble returning. Surprisingly, it was Stevenson who lost his spot in the starting lineup. However, the Alabama transfer was instrumental in that role against the Ohio State Buckeyes, filling the stat sheet, including the steal that gave the Tar Heels a chance to win the game.

Following the win over Ohio State, Davis explained what the former Alabama forward provides for the Tar Heels.

"Absolutely. Just huge," Davis said. "I’ve talked about his versatility. I’ll be honest with you; Devin Royal is real. I mean, just his ability to be able to score. He’s not rushed. He’s strong. Plays off two feet. The only person that could really make him work to get a good shot was Jarin [Stevenson]."

"And so, to have that guy who’s 6’9″, 6’10”, versatility, being able to play in the post and on the outside offensively but from a defensive standpoint to be able to switch and play multiple positions, a huge factor for us," Davis continued.

Stevenson will continue to be just that for North Carolina, and his veteran presence is a welcoming sight for the second unit, which is filled with first- and second-year players.

Derek Dixon

Stat line prediction: 6 points and 3 assists

Ever since his breakout games against Kentucky and Georgetown , Dixon has not been as explosive offensively. However, the freshman guard has an opportunity to produce modest numbers against the Seminoles, who are prone to giving up substantial points to their opponents.

Jonathan Powell

Stat line prediction: 5 points and 4 rebounds

Powell will not light up the stat sheet, but his impact on both ends of the floor is evident. If he continues to demonstrate his reliability and willingness to defend, the sophomore forward will earn more and more minutes. This is an opportunity to further prove to the coaching staff how valuable he is to North Carolina's operation.

