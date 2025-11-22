Predicting UNC’s Offensive Standouts Against Duke
The North Carolina Tar Heels are entering a make-or-break game in Week 13 against the Duke Blue Devils. At 4-6, the Tar Heels' bowl eligibility is in jeopardy, as they have to win the final two games of the season.
This season, North Carolina is averaging 18.7 points per game, which ranks 238th in the country. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils are averaging 33.4 points per game, which is 54th in the nation. If the Tar Heels want to have a chance of pulling off an upset at home against Duke, the offense will have to produce 30+ points, which it has accomplished once all season.
Defensively, North Carolina has slowly improved throughout the course of the season, but this game will hinge on the offensive production. Darian Mensah and the Blue Devils' offense are coming off a disappointing and underwhelming performance against the Virginia Cavaliers, so they will be extra motivated to turn the ship around in that department.
With all that being said, here are predictions for a couple of Tar Heels' offensive players against Duke.
Gio Lopez
Stat line prediction: 24-of-37 for 206 yards, one touchdown, and one interception
The junior signal caller has not lit up opposing defenses. Although Duke's defensive unit has been extremely vulnerable over the past few weeks, you should not expect Lopez to exploit the Blue Devils through the air.
However, Lopez will have to keep pace with Duke, and that should increase his passing volume in terms of attempts.
Nonetheless, the former Southern Alabama quarterback does not possess the talent and skill set to fully take advantage in a favorable matchup against a lackluster defense.
Jordan Shipp
Stat line prediction: 6 targets, 5 receptions for 62 yards
The sophomore receiver leads the Tar Heels in receptions (44), yards (498), and touchdowns (4) this season. There is an opportunity for Shipp to produce explosive statistics in this contest, but unfortunately for him, his production is somewhat reliant on Lopez's ability to deliver accurate passes.
Duke's defense has allowed 337.3 passing yards per game over the last three weeks, but those came against Kade Klubnik, Joe Fagnano, and Chandler Morris, who are all significantly better quarterbacks than Lopez.
If these predictions stand true for both Lopez and Shipp, the Tar Heels could be in serious trouble early in the contest.
As mentioned, this is a must-win game for North Carolina, who are facing elimination from bowl eligibility with a defeat.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!