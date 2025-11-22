All Tar Heels

Predicting UNC’s Offensive Standouts Against Duke

North Carolina's offense will have to produce points at a consistent rate against the Blue Devils, who possess one of the most potent offenses in the country.

Logan Lazarczyk

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

The North Carolina Tar Heels are entering a make-or-break game in Week 13 against the Duke Blue Devils. At 4-6, the Tar Heels' bowl eligibility is in jeopardy, as they have to win the final two games of the season.

This season, North Carolina is averaging 18.7 points per game, which ranks 238th in the country. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils are averaging 33.4 points per game, which is 54th in the nation. If the Tar Heels want to have a chance of pulling off an upset at home against Duke, the offense will have to produce 30+ points, which it has accomplished once all season.

Nov 15, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (28) runs with the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wake Forest Athletics via Imagn Images / Wake Forest Athletics via Imagn Images

Defensively, North Carolina has slowly improved throughout the course of the season, but this game will hinge on the offensive production. Darian Mensah and the Blue Devils' offense are coming off a disappointing and underwhelming performance against the Virginia Cavaliers, so they will be extra motivated to turn the ship around in that department.

With all that being said, here are predictions for a couple of Tar Heels' offensive players against Duke.

Gio Lopez

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) warms up before a game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Stat line prediction: 24-of-37 for 206 yards, one touchdown, and one interception

The junior signal caller has not lit up opposing defenses. Although Duke's defensive unit has been extremely vulnerable over the past few weeks, you should not expect Lopez to exploit the Blue Devils through the air.

However, Lopez will have to keep pace with Duke, and that should increase his passing volume in terms of attempts.

Nonetheless, the former Southern Alabama quarterback does not possess the talent and skill set to fully take advantage in a favorable matchup against a lackluster defense.

Jordan Shipp

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) makes a catch in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Stat line prediction: 6 targets, 5 receptions for 62 yards

The sophomore receiver leads the Tar Heels in receptions (44), yards (498), and touchdowns (4) this season. There is an opportunity for Shipp to produce explosive statistics in this contest, but unfortunately for him, his production is somewhat reliant on Lopez's ability to deliver accurate passes.

Duke's defense has allowed 337.3 passing yards per game over the last three weeks, but those came against Kade Klubnik, Joe Fagnano, and Chandler Morris, who are all significantly better quarterbacks than Lopez.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) scores a touchdown as Richmond Spiders defensive back Lee Bruner IV (19) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

If these predictions stand true for both Lopez and Shipp, the Tar Heels could be in serious trouble early in the contest.

As mentioned, this is a must-win game for North Carolina, who are facing elimination from bowl eligibility with a defeat.

Published
Logan Lazarczyk
LOGAN LAZARCZYK

Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.