Senior Day Fueling Jordan Shipp’s Drive to Win
Wide receiver Jordan Shipp has gained the admiration from not only the coaches on UNC's football staff, but also his teammates, too. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native has been a go-to target for quarterback Gio Lopez and has been a focal point for head coach Bill Belichick on the offensive side of the ball, even though at times the offensive unit has been lackluster throughout this year.
Will Hardy spoke to the media ahead of North Carolina's contest against Duke and commented on how he has seen the importance of the game in the eyes of Shipp, despite being a younger Tar Heel on the roster.
- “Yeah, Ship's a great guy, very mature, just being a sophomore and he recognizes the importance of this game," Hardy said. "And, you know, even at a young age, and so he's a great guy and selfless in the way he prepares and the way he plays."
- "So I really appreciate that about him. I know when I was a freshman, I was up here speaking before the Duke week, and we had the same mindset as freshmen and younger players. You want to win it for the seniors.”
Shipp always keeps it real with his teammates, even calling out the offensive unit following the team's loss to Wake Forest — a game where UNC finished without scoring a single touchdown — only field goals, courtesy of kicker Rece Verhoff.
Shipp is Key for UNC's Future
It would be a huge loss for North Carolina and Belichick if Shipp were to choose to go elsewhere after this season concludes. The value he brings to the team, both as a player and as a leader, is something hard to replace. However, there are still two games to go in the season and ways to go before anything of that nature can even happen.
Shipp has 44 receptions for 498 receiving yards, including four touchdowns. He averages 11 yards per catch. In comparison to his first year in Chapel Hill, he completed it with nine receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown, the jump in his production is evident and a junior year for him could see even bigger numbers.
Duke and NC State mark the end for UNC's schedule — winning both games will qualify them for a bowl game and extend the season by just a tad. Let's see what happens for Shipp and the Tar Heels.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!