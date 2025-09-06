The Pregame: UNC Takes on Charlotte, Hopes to Earn 1st Win
North Carolina looks to bounce back and earn its first win of the season as the Tar Heels face in-state foe Charlotte in a pivotal matchup.
In this story:
How Did UNC Do Last Weekend
- North Carolina lost against TCU by a score of 48-14 in the season opener at Kenan Stadium on Labor Day.
- After TCU went 7-0 with 10:55 left in the first quarter, the Horned Frogs scored 41 unanswered points before the Tar Heels finally scored late in the third quarter. The Horned Frogs outgained the Tar Heels 542 to 222 as TCU had its way throwing and running the ball. Also, two of North Carolina's turnovers turned into touchdowns.
- However, the Tar Heels had three turnovers, two fumbles and an interception. Two of those turnovers were quarterback Gio Lopez's responsibility. With just under four minutes to go in the first half, Lopez threw a pick-six to TCU safety Bud Clark, which put the Horned Frogs up 17-7. Then, he fumbled the ball on a strip-sack, one which TCU defensive end Devean Deal returned for a touchdown.
- Also, TCU ran for 258 yards and averaged 7.4 yards per carry. It was the first time in two years that the Horned Frogs rushed for over 200 yards. The Horned Frogs ran for two touchdowns of 20 or more yards. The first was Kevorian Barnes' 75-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second half. The next was a 28-yard touchdown run from Trent Battle, which was his only rushing attempt of the game.
How Did Charlotte Do Last Week
- Charlotte lost its season opener as well to the Appalachian State Mountaineers, 34-11, in Bank of America Stadium, the home of the Carolina Panthers. The 49ers surrendered 17 points during the second quarter and 10 points in the third quarter, and it became too much for them to handle.
- Quarterback and former Tar Heel Conner Harrell threw for 142 yards on 13 completions. He had one touchdown and one interception through his 24 pass attempts. His longest throw of the game reached 47 yards.
- Running back CJ Stokes was the primary ball carrier for Head Coach Tim Albin, finishing with 49 yards after 15 carries — averaging 3.3 yards per carry. Harrell, Cameren Smith, Rod Gainey Jr. and Javen Nicholas all had chances to make plays happen on the ground as well.
From Tar Heels to 49ers
- Five former Tar Heels are on Charlotte's roster features five former Tar Heels: quarterback Conner Harrell, defensive end Curtis Simpson, kicker Liam Boyd, defensive back Ja’Qurious Conley and receiver Justin Olson. Only Harrell and Boyd played for UNC against the 49ers last season.
- Harrell went 13-for-24 for 142 yards with a touchdown and an interception last week against Appalachian State. Ironically, Harrell was the starter for North Carolina in the Tar Heels’ 38-20 victory over the 49ers. He completed 16 of his 25 passes for 219 yards and scored three touchdowns – two touchdowns and one rushing.
- Conley was a former four-star safety out of UNC’s 2020 recruiting class. Originally in Chapel Hill from 2020 to 2022, he transferred to Charlotte in 2023. Although he missed the entire season due to injury, he came back in the second half of the season and appeared in the final six games and recorded 26 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble. He finished with an 87.3 rating on defense thanks to a team-high 89.3 rating in coverage, according to PFF.
- Olsen played at UNC from 2019 to 2022 where he had 10 catches for 147 yards. He transferred to Middle Tennessee State for the 2023 season where he had 43 catches for 450 yards and a touchdown before transferring to Charlotte last season. Against App State last week, he had two catches for a team-high 56 yards.
Week 2 ACC Schedule (All times Eastern)
Friday, Sept. 5
- Louisville 28, James Madison 14
Saturday, Sept. 6,
- UConn at Syracuse – 12:00 p.m. (ACCNX)
- Virginia at NC State – 12:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
- Texas A&M-Commerce at No.14 Florida State – 12:00 p.m. (ACCN)
- Baylor at No. 17 SMU – 12:00 p.m. (CW)
- No. 11 Illinois at Duke – 12:00 p.m. (ESPN)
- Central Michigan at Pitt – 12:00 p.m. (ESPNU)
- Western Carolina at Wake Forest – 2:00 p.m. (ACCNX)
- Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech – 3:00 p.m. (ACCNX)
- Troy at No. 8 Clemson – 3:30 p.m. (ACCN)
- Texas Southern at Cal – 6:00 p.m. (ACCNX)
- North Carolina at Charlotte – 7:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
- Bethune-Cookman at No. 5 Miami – 7:00 p.m. (ACCNX)
- Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech – 7:30 p.m. (ACCN)
- Boston College at Michigan State – 7:30 p.m. (NBC)
- Stanford at BYU – 10:15 p.m. (ESPN)
