Top Prospect Considering North Carolina for Official Visit
The North Carolina Tar Heels continue to do their job at a very high level when it comes to recruiting a plethora of different prospects as they have been recruiting very heavily in the 2027 recruiting class after landing 37 total commits in the 2026 recruiting class, which is far more than they really need but at the same time with a guy like Bill Belichick coming in as the head coach, you can expect something big to happen and they made a big splash when it comes to bringing prospects in through that class.
One of the guys that they have been targeting is Ezekiel Ayangbile, who is one of the better players from the state of Texas. He recently caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI to discuss all the recent updates in his recruiting process.
- "I think they’re doing alright! While I see they are struggling a bit, I find peace in the fact that I could be a key player and a big help in the future," the North Carolina Tar Heels target stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about the opportunity he has on the table to be a Tar Heel and to play under former NFL head coach Bill Belichick.
There are multiple different coaches that he has had the chance to talk to when it comes to a plethora of different schools, and this includes the North Carolina Tar Heels, whom he has a specific coach that he continues to talk to when it comes to their program, despite not really talking recently.
- "Coach Nichols, though we haven’t been in active contact, Usually through X.
He then would jump into detail of whether or not he will be visiting the North Carolina Tar Heels, as he is considering visiting officially.
- "I have no idea yet, it may be because the date that official visits start is in June I believe."
The talented prospect has been receiving offers left and right as there are multiple different schools that have started to communicate with him more often, and he provides a list of schools that are worth noting at this time.
- "I just recently received offers from Mississippi State and Kansas, Syracuse has been in contact heavily, and so has LSU."
He then went in into detail about what the Tar Heels have to do in order to move up in his recruitment.
- "Whatever the Lord has for me, I’m planning on taking visits when the time comes."
