Ranking North Carolina's Best Three Victories in 2025

It is not yet January, but the North Carolina Tar Heels have already proved to be one of the best teams in the country. Earlier this week, the AP released the updated college basketball rankings, and the Tar Heels moved up two spots to No. 14.

North Carolina carries an 8-1 record into Saturday's matchup against the USC Upstate Spartans, who are 6-5 and in fourth place in the Big South. Three of the Tar Heels' victories have come against the Kansas Jayhawks, Kentucky Wildcats, and Georgetown Hoyas.

Those wins are North Carolina's best results of the season, with conference play yet to start . Here is a ranking of each win from most to least impressive.

1. Defeating Kansas 87-74

Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) and forward Caleb Wilson (8) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This feels like light-years ago, as it was the second game of the season, but North Carolina's 13-point win over Kansas was more than impressive. Both teams are mirrored images of each other, with freshman superstars as the main components of the team, with several transfer acquisitions filling out the rest of the roster.

The Tar Heels found themselves down 37-29 at halftime, signaling troublesome concerns against an inexperienced team on the road. However, Caleb Wilson led the charge, totaling 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals, while shooting 9-of-11 from the field.

It was a 21-point swing in the second half, with North Carolina coasting to an 87-74 win over Kansas. Darryn Peterson scored 22 points while shooting 8-of-14 from the field.

2. Battling Back to Beat Kentucky 67-64

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) goes to the basket against Kentucky Wildcats forward Brandon Garrison (10) during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

This result is arguably more impressive than the one above, based on the circumstances and overall magnitude of the game. The Tar Heels had to go through some soul-searching against Kentucky, with the offense looking lost for a large portion of the contest.

Inserting Derek Dixon into the lineup not only unlocked another element of the offense, but the freshman guard hit two go-ahead baskets in the final seconds, including the game-winning layup.

This win proved that the Tar Heels could win in adverse situations. The game was on the road, Wilson played his worst game of the season, and it was a makeshift rotation with several players being a non-factors.

3. Dominating Georgetown 81-61

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and forward Jarin Stevenson (15) block the shot of Georgetown Hoyas forward Jayden Fort (0) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Hoyas entered this game with a 6-2 record while averaging 80.6 points per game. North Carolina held Georgetown to season-lows in points (61), field goal percentage (33.3 percent), and three-point percentage (17.4 percent).

It appears the Tar Heels have figured out their identity, which is controlling the boards and suffocating opponents on defense.

