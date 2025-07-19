Where Tar Heels' Jakob Weatherspoon Ranks Following Ohio State Flip
The North Carolina Tar Heels have been one of the better teams when it comes to the high school recruiting scene, as they have landed many different players in the 2026 recruiting class. They have yet to land a commitment in the 2027 recruiting class, but they have been recruiting that class extremely hard as well.
Until the month of December, when many different players decide to sign to the North Carolina Tar Heels, the 2026 class will be the priority.
They have landed 33 commitments, and have done an excellent job landing the best of the best, even with players from out of the blue. They landed one of the better players in the state of Ohio recently in shocking fashion.
The player that they landed is very talented player and prospect Jakob Weatherspoon. Weatherspoon is a very talented commit from the state of Ohio. He committed to the Tar Heels back on July 16th, in shocking fashion, as he didn’t just commit, he flipped from another program. H
e flipped from the National Championship-winning Ohio State Buckeyes to the North Carolina Tar Heels. This made him the 33rd commitment in the class, with him being one of the highest-rated players in the class. He is listed as an athlete, but will play Safety from the Buckeyes.
Weatherspoon didn’t visit anywhere officially other than the Buckeyes. He took that official visit on June 20th and would later flip. This is something you don’t typically see, and this was a complete shock to others, as he didn’t even receive his offer until after he committed to the Buckeyes. The Buckeyes received his commitment back on January 2nd and the Tar Heels offered him on February 25th.
As mentioned, he is one of the highest-rated players in the class and is helping the Tar Heels boost their ranking in the class. Here is where the prospect ranks o the sites provided.
247Sports: 233rd nationally. 19th position, 10th state
247Sports Composite: 178th nationally, 14th position, 9th state
ON3/Rivals: 177th nationally, 17th position, 8th in the state
The Tar Heels got a steal in Weatherspoon and he is one of their better players in the class. He will be one of their highest-rated signings if he opts to stay with the Tar Heels, which nothing points to why he would not.
