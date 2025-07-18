How the Tar Heels Flipped Jakob Weatherspoon to Belichick
To put it simple, Ohio State does not get in the business of losing recruits. Recruits generally don't tell head coach Ryan Day "No" and they do not flip their commitment to another school.
Well, it happened Wednesday.
Avon, Ohio product Jakob Weatherspoon told Day thanks, but no thanks.
The No. 176 overall player, according to Rivals, flipped his commitment from the Buckeyes to the North Carolina Tar Heels. He flipped from Day to Bill Belichick, giving Belichick his biggest recruiting win since he got to campus. It could be the most famous flip in Tar Heel football history.
This could be the dawn of a new era. The era of revenue sharing and NIL guarantees are ever present. Perhaps Belichick outbid Day for Weatherspoon's services. It's certainly possible and something that must be looked at.
Schools like Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia are going to start to get into bidding wars over every player and they might bow out of a certain recruitment once the guarantee gets too high. Weatherspoon might not have been worth what he was seeking from Day, but to Belichick, the price was right.
That is parity in college football. Any school can outbid another school for a player and make that team better instantly. Welcome to free agency in college athletics.
Belichick is no stranger to this game, having played it very well in New England with the Patriots. He built a dynasty in Foxboro by stacking free agents and using Robert Kraft's money to keep a winner on the field. It worked as he won six Super Bowl Championships while in Massachusetts.
Belichick has the ability to look into a recruit's soul and tell him he knows what it takes to get to the next level and to be great. That makes him even with Day. Day can't say that. He has won a national title, but he has not built an NFL dynasty.
Now, add the revenue sharing under the House settlement. Teams are allowed to allocate a certain percentage of revenue and offer it to incoming student athletes. It is not like the past few years, where the schools with the big money won all of the NIL battles. Now, every school can spread around the same amount of money.
This levels the playing field and allows North Carolina to play ball with the big boys. This is why Belichick was brought in to Chapel Hill and why he was given the big bag loaded with incentives and perks for putting the best product he can on the field.
This is just the beginning. There will be more and more flips as we get closer to Early National Signing Day. Just wait and see.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!