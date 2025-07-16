Harrison Ingram Puts on a Show During the Summer League
Harrison Ingram put on a balanced performance during the San Antonio Spurs' Summer League game against the Utah Jazz. A game where Ingram and his team won in a close matchup, courtesy of a buzzer-beating shot with 1.9 seconds remaining by Riley Minix during overtime. The Spurs won 93-91.
But the final shot of the game came on an inbound play, and the player to throw the ball in?
No other than Ingram himself.
Minix's shot was a catch and turnaround fadeaway from the right side of the court, and Ingram's pass was placed in the right spot for the play to be executed smoothly — ultimately leading to a victory as time expired.
Prior to the final play of the game, former Duke Blue Devil Kyle Filipowski made a game-tying dunk, but the celebration following those events did not last long as the Spurs were able to come down the other end of the floor and covert a play of their own.
Ingram produced a double-double with 15 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists. He shot 4/9 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point line and made all four of his free throw attempts — all through 32 minutes of play.
Given his performance, Ingram has the tools to become an effective rotation piece on the Spurs' roster. He can provide a multitude of skills, as shown during his time in Chapel Hill. Whether it's setting screens, coming off screens as a ball-handler, and making the right decision, pass, rebound, play in the paint, or shoot, head coach Mitch Johnson can plug him in alongside the rest of the talented players on the squad — from Victory Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and De'Aaron Fox.
Ingram would also play alongside former Tar Heel Harrison Barnes, and experienced guy in the league who has an NBA ring to his name. So, the two would be able to work together with Barnes feeding a wealth of information to the six-foot-five and 230 pound versatile forward.
During his time at UNC, Hubert Davis played Ingram beside Armando Bacot in the frontcourt as the two presented an interesting dynamic, with Bacot being a dominant interior presence and Ingram having the ability to play long the perimeter.
The opportunity to earn minutes in the NBA is not an easy task, but Ingram has the intangibles and skill set to be an asset.
