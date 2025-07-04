Former Tar Heel: Harrison Barnes' Longevity in the League
13 seasons.
That's how many Harrison Barnes has played in the NBA, representing North Carolina, a school he played for up until his sophomore year. Barnes, an NBA champion after winning it all during his time with the Golden State Warriors back in 2015, is now in San Antonio as a Spur.
The 33-year-old small forward is coming off a season where he contributed with 12.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, receiving 27.2 minutes per contest. Although those numbers are not as close to what he had earlier in his career in Dallas in the time of the 2016-2017 campaign (the same time frame when UNC won the NCAA championship) averaging 19.2 points, five rebounds, and 1.5 assists.
For what it's worth, Barnes is playing with 2024 Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama, a guy who is one his way to NBA stardom, if he's not already there yet.
The six-foot-eight, Ames, Iowa native left the college game early (during that era of college, at least) and was selected by the Warriors with the No. 7 pick.
As a Tar Heel, these were Barnes' statlines in each of his two seasons:
2010-2011: 15.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists
2011-2012: 17.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists
Two school years were enough for Barnes to showcase his talent to scouts, allowing him to begin his NBA journey right away not too long after high school.
Here's more on Barnes' freshman season on GoHeels:
"The ninth Tar Heel to earn ACC Rookie of the Year honors (Sam Perkins, Michael Jordan, J.R. Reid, Ed Cota, Joseph Forte, Marvin Williams, Tyler Hansbrough, Brandan Wright and Barnes) and the fourth to play for head coach Roy Williams
• The 14th Tar Heel to earn Freshman All-America honors (USBWA and Fox Sports.com) • Second-team All-ACC selection, the first UNC freshman to accomplish that since Brandan Wright in 2007
• Earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors three times, including the last week of the regular season for his game-winning shot at Florida State and a team-high 18 points in a win over Duke to decide the regular season champion • An NABC and USBWA all-district selection
• An NCAA East Regional all-tournament selection • Averaged 21.0 points and 8.3 rebounds in NCAA Tourney play • Earned first-team All-ACC Tournament honors (24.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg) • Most points by a UNC freshman in the ACC Tournament since Phil Ford had 78 in 1975
• The 11th UNC freshman to earn first-team All-ACC Tournament honors."
It's impressive to watch what Barnes was able to create out of his NBA career, reaching champion status with an NBA Finals ring.
This is the longevity of Barnes in the league.
