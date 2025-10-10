Sean May Helping Shape Next Generation of UNC Big Men
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A little over 20 years ago, Sean May was one of the best big men in the country, helping lead the Tar Heels to the 2005 national championship—the program's third title and the first under then-head coach Roy Williams.
Now, he is mentoring Carolina's big men, including freshman phenom Caleb Wilson and 7-foot Estonian center Henri Veesaar. May will be instrumental in helping the Tar Heels regain their rebounding prowess—something they lacked last season.
In 2023-24, Carolina was seventh in rebounds per game (41.08), 11th in defensive rebounds (26.8), 15th in rebound margin (7.3) and 47th in offensive rebounds (12.22). However, those numbers dropped significantly: 98th in rebound margin (2.9), 105th in rebounds per game (36.68) and 240th in offensive rebounds per game (9.78).
However, the lack of rebounding had more to do with UNC's lack of size. The last two North Carolina squads both averaged under 78 inches per player, with the Tar Heels averaging 77.2 inches in 2024—which ranked 161st nationally—and 76.4 inches in 2025, which was 305th nationally, according to KenPom. Keep in mind, there are 362 Division I basketball programs.
Head coach Hubert Davis explained why he added more size at the ACC Tipoff on Oct. 7, saying, "I've always believed and always will believe that rebounding is the number one determining factor in the outcome of the game at both ends of the floor, and from an offensive rebounding standpoint, that's an area that needed much improvement this year compared to last."
What the Players Are Saying About May
Wilson has already noticed his improvements to his fundamentals, especially in his post game.
- "Offensively, like, he's done a lot for me because I haven't. This isn't, like, my first time in my life in a long time where I've been, like, had to do something specifically. Like, my job every time down the court is to do a specific thing."
- "So, he's helped me a lot with my post game. Like, just making easy, simple moves. Like, just shooting a jump hook instead of trying to body someone down to muscle someone to preserve your legs. And then, it teaches me how to run and seal. Just, like, simple things that, you know, you feel like you should or wouldn't know at this age."
Wilson, who said he came to Carolina not for karaoke night but to become a great basketball player, is honored to be coached by May and credits him with making him a better player.
"Coach, he's believed in me," Wilson said. He was one of the lead guys when I was being recruited. So, it definitely means a lot. And I feel like he's pushing me every day to be better. And we talk after every practice and we watch film together. So, it means a lot to be pushed by a legend because I know he did some legendary things when he was here."
Veesaar, who transferred from Arizona during the offseason, has praised May’s basketball mind and says May has helped him develop better fundamentals when facing more physical big men who may be a bit bigger than him.
"Yeah, he's a great mind for basketball, especially for bigs. He's definitely giving me a couple of new moves and just kind of teaching me the patience. Maybe like let the cutters go through, kind of scan the floor, face up. He's big on face up. So working on those moves and being able to have the spacing to do it is really going to help me.
Especially, like he said before, playing against bigger defenders, you maybe don't want to bang four dribbles if they're stronger than you. But if we can face up, they have to take their arm bar off you, then you can drive intotheir hips and they can't really push you. And you can always get your shut off.
