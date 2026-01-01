Caleb Wilson Reflects on Performance in North Carolina's Win

It may not seem like the biggest deal in the world, but the North Carolina Tar Heels defeating the Florida State Seminoles on Tuesday night was a statement result for this team.

Heading into this contest , there were still several questions surrounding the legitimacy of the Tar Heels after a few head-scratching performances. North Carolina would end up with win in those instances, but there was something missing when evaluating the Tar Heels.

Some of those blemishes popped up against the Florida State , but the end result remained the same. With the win, North Carolina improved its record to 13-1, while winning their seventh straight game.

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Caleb Wilson was monumental in the Tar Heels victory, totaling 22 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, and two blocks while shooting 9-of-15 from the field and 4-of-5 from the free throw line.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, the freshman phenom spoke on the team's performance in the 79-66 win over Florida State.

Wilson's Thoughts

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"It was a great game, honestly," Wilson said. "Feel like we started out slow, but then once we picked it up, it was kind of in our control the whole game."

This is exactly what transpired, as the Tar Heels' offense was inept in the first five minutes of the game, but once Wilson took over, so did North Carolina. That control leaked into the opening minutes of the second half, which is when the Tar Heels began to impose their will on both ends of the court.

The former five-star recruit discussed how he wants the team to start games with more urgency and energy.

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball as Florida State Seminoles guard Lajae Jones (10) and guard Thomas Bassong (3) defend in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I want to say it's on me, but I feel like, you know, whenever we need something that's [going to] kind of get us back going, it's really important that I can get that done," Wilson said. "So, I just play hard, and when I get the opportunity to show what I can do, I just do it. People get tired, and also, I mean nobody's going to out-hustle me, so I'm going to get off the rebound and I'm going to do what it takes."

North Carolina's offense clearly runs through Wilson and Henri Veesaar, and the All-American freshman understands that teams are going to invest most of their attention on the Tar Heels' frontcourt tandem.

"I feel like most teams are going to have to make a decision," Wilson said. "Some teams, they'll try to stop him. Some teams try to focus on me, but honestly, we're just beginning. That's how I feel, and we're [going to] keep going, keep pushing."

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

