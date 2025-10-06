Jordan Shipp Not in Chapel Hill for Donors, Only Football
The NIL has become a ginormous part of college football. Money has become vital to the point that it feels like the NFL in more ways than one. And whoever contributes to giving money for UNC's NIL has led to sophomore wide receiver Jordan Shipp answering the cold, hard truth about being a college athlete regarding the "rebuild" situation North Carolina is supposedly in.
- "To be honest, I'm not worried about rebuilding. I'm not here to rebuild. I'm here to win football games. You know, that's why I'm here. That's why I stay here. I'm here to win football games. So whatever they're doing with the donors or doing with whatever, that has nothing to do with me. I'm here to win football games. And that's where my 100% focus is on, you know, just here to win football games and get to that next level.”
The focus is clear for Shipp, and he has his eyes set on winning football games for head coach Bill Belichick and the staff, but also importantly, his teammates, too. The Charlotte, North Carolina native spoke to the media with conviction — and a tone in his voice that displayed his clear intentions.
Jordan Shipp Stays True to the Sport of Football
Shipp, through five games, has 18 receptions, 234 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He averages 13 yards per catch. The 6-foot-2 and 190-pound wideout completed the 2024 season with nine receptions and 114 yards, with only one touchdown. A captain of the team, an attendee at ACC Kickoff this past July, Shipp is a leader for the team who keeps the team steady, despite the losses.
North Carolina has not had the best offense this season (hence its scoring outputs), but Shipp has been one player who continues to show up in his respective role. The offensive line has not been kind to quarterbacks Gio Lopez and Max Johnson, failing plenty of times to provide time in the pocket to find intended targets — and maybe if things were different, Shipp could have better performances.
There are a multitude of problems for UNC football that need to be resolved, or this could go down as one of the worst seasons in program history — especially if the Tar Heels are unable to beat the 6-7 record that involved former head coach Mack Brown being fired. North Carolina football has a lot of thinking to do; maybe something will change.