Seth Trimble Joins Jerry West Award Watch List
UNC men's basketball senior guard Seth Trimble has his name listed on the Jerry West Award. Trimble, who started his career during the 2022-2023 campaign, a year after North Carolina's run to the national championship in 2022, Hubert Davis' first go-around as head coach at his alma mater.
The high-flying, acrobatic and defensive guard, who stands at 6-foot-3, steps into his senior year with the role of being North Carolina's leader and veteran within the locker room. Davis and the staff have a roster that features a ton of players who yet to play an official game in Chapel Hill.
But for Trimble, this roster arguably suits him the best in comparison to the last three teams he has been a part of (not that those rosters are bad or anything either). The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin guard is surrounded by shooters and potential NBA Draft pick, freshman Caleb Wilson. There will be a lot of opportunities for Trimble to score in transition, too.
The Tar Heels lost to BYU in its first exhibition in Salt Lake City, Utah. Trimble scored 17 points to go along with seven rebounds, an assist and was getting active in the passing lanes, disrupting the Cougars with two steals. The season official begins on Monday, November 3, when UNC takes on Central Arkansas inside the Dean Dome.
Trimble's Last Chance at a National Championship
The furthest Trimble has reached during the postseason is the Sweet 16, during his sophomore season. Following the UNC's lost to Alabama, the last time former Tar Heels Armando Bacot and RJ Davis shared the court together, Trimble decided to enter the transfer portal. However, after time passed, he chose Chapel Hill, again.
In Trimble's first season, North Carolina missed the mark and watched March Madness from the beginning, rather than playing (despite being named preseason No. 1 overall). The high expectations were not met that year, but during that campaign, Trimble showed his defensive capabilities that he know leans on today — making him the player that has earned him playing time.
And last season? North Carolina was bumped out of the first round by Ole Miss, where Trimble had the opportunity to play in Wisconsin. However, UNC's most experienced player, will receive the chance to fight one more time toward making it all the way until the last Monday night of the season, when a champion is crowned — and rewarded with a banner.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!