It has been over a month since North Carolina Tar Heels' senior guard Seth Trimble has suited up and played in a game. Trimble last played on Nov. 7 against the Kansas Jayhawks, in which the Tar Heels prevailed 87-74.

Following North Carolina's win over USC Upstate, head coach Hubert Davis told reporters that Trimble was close to returning but still operating under a non-contact basis.

Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Seth Trimble (7) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"It's going very well," Davis said. "In regard to him working out, he's doing everything that's non-contact. The next step is doing everything with contact. My hope is that Seth will be out there soon."

Davis' tune was completely different during his weekly radio appearance, which he has done for the past few years.

Hubert Davis Details Trimble's Recovery

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) and guard Derek Dixon (3) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“There’s no decision-making. He’s progressing nicely," Davis said. "I told you before, last week, that he’s doing individual workouts, nothing five-on-five. But the last couple of days, he’s been (playing) five-on-five and been practicing with us. He’s progressing, and I like the way that he is.”

That is great news for a team that needs more consistent play from the backcourt, which has been improving, but there are still too many instances when the offense is overly dependent on Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson.

Another encouraging tidbit for Tar Heels' fans is the fact that Trimble will not be slowly brought along when he is ready to play. Davis was asked when he plans on "reintegrating" the senior guard back into the lineup.

"When he is ready, put him in the game," Davis said.

Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self with North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) after the game at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This is clearly from just a few days ago, when it seemed Trimble was potentially still a couple of weeks from being back in the lineup. However, Monday's interview has swung the pendulum in the other direction, and it would not be surprising if Trimble is back this weekend against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

That may be a glass-half-full perspective, but even then, the expectation for Trimble's return should be no later than early January. This news is perfect timing for the Tar Heels, who kick off conference play later this month. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard is a critical player for North Carolina, and with him back in the fold, the Tar Heels will have stability in a backcourt that needs consistency.

Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) shoots as Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

