EXCLUSIVE: 2028 RB Taihj Moore Talks UNC Recruitment
The North Carolina Tar Heels program is a very intriguing program for many different recruits when they receive an offer. This is due to a variety of different reasons, including the coaching staff that they have, including head football coach Bill Belichick, who is arguably the greatest head coach in NFL history.
He is set to enter his first season as the head coach, but first, the Tar Heels have been doing some work in the off-season with the high school scene. They have offered many different prospects, and remain to be a top targeted program for many recruits looking for a home.
They have been recruiting heavily in the 2026 recruiting class, as well as the 2027 and 2028 classes. One of the prospects they have been targeting in the 2028 class is running back prospect Taihj Moore. Moore is one of the better players in the nation, and has many different things going for him. He recently caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI to discuss his program updates for the Tar Heels and more.
"I haven’t really saw nothing of there team yet but I know that they have a good coaching staff," the talented North Carolina Tar Heels target stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about the latest updates in his recruitment.
There are many different coaches he is hopeful to hear from. This includes one of the most intriguing coaches on the staff. That coach being a former Super Bowl winning head football coach for the New England Patriots and the North Carolina Tar Heels head football coach, Bill Belichick.
"I want to hear from the head coach and the rb coach
Does the talented prospect have any visit dates set at this time whether it is North Carolina or another program?
"No I do not as of right now."
There are multiple schools that have offered him at this time. However, there are two schools that are standing out.
"My top schools right now are Syracuse and Miami. They are very intriguing programs that left a genuine message for me that they would love to keep in contact with me.
He left off with a message about his future with recruiting.
"I just want to find a school that has good academics and a great football team and a good environment."
Please follow us on X when you click right here!