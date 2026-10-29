2 November Games Will Reveal If UNC Has Fixed Biggest Weakness

Michael Malone just concluded his first preseason as North Carolina's head coach and will open his first season in Chapel Hill on Nov. 2.

Anticipation ran high heading into these three exhibition games, with a new-look roster and a revitalized coaching staff led by Malone. Despite the 2-1 record in those games, North Carolina drastically underwhelmed, especially in the last two outings. The Tar Heels were physically outmatched against Indiana en route to a 76-58 loss. On Tuesday night, North Carolina needed overtime to defeat Charlotte.

Across these three games, the Tar Heels have illustrated several weaknesses, but none more significant than the lack of a physical presence in the paint. That shortcoming has been evident on both ends of the floor. It's only exhibition games, but if North Carolina doesn't show growth in this department, it could be a long season for the team, especially in conference play. With that in mind, here are a few November games that will prove if North Carolina has improved in this area.

Nov. 13 vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Kanon Catchings (6) shoots a layup against Saint Louis Billikens guard Quentin Jones (1) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is an underrated tough matchup for the Tar Heels, as the Bulldogs are an experienced and physical team. Georgia has several notable returnees, including Kanon Catchings, who averaged 11.6 points and 4.8 rebounds last season, while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from three-point range. The junior forward would have several teams interested if he entered the transfer portal, but he's returning for his junior season.

Additionally, the Bulldogs' frontcourt includes 6-foot-11 forward James Scott and seven-foot center David Ugonna Ike. Even Catchings, who we briefly mentioned, is a capable rebounder. Overall, the Bulldogs are a long team, with multiple players capable of imposing their will on the glass.

Nov. 27 vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

I was very close to having this at the top of the list, as the Mountaineers' revamped roster features three impressive frontcourt players. That group includes Georgia Tech transfer Mouhamed Sylla and two freshman centers, Amadou Seini and Aliou Dioum.

In 2025, Sylla averaged 9.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 57.9 percent from the field. While that's a ton of moving parts in one area of the roster, those additions have proven effective. Earlier this month, West Virginia was outrebounded by Maryland 48-36, but recorded 10 blocks. The Mountaineers' length and size could be a nightmare mismatch for the Tar Heels, who struggled against Charlotte on Tuesday night.