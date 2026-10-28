UNC Basketball’s Biggest Offensive X-Factor May Have Just Emerged

I wouldn’t call Carolina’s exhibition win over Charlotte a success by any means. In what realistically should have been a lopsided victory for the Heels, it turned out to be a dogfight as Carolina needed overtime in order to beat Charlotte 89-82.

However, that doesn’t mean there weren’t positive takeaways from the action. The biggest and most obvious was Terrence Brown, who finished the contest with 27 points, 3 assists, and 3 rebounds while shooting 50% from the floor (9-of-18).

Terrence Brown Arrived

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown (1) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Trevor Manhertz (0) during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was the first glimpse of the Terrence Brown fans witnessed at Utah last season, as he played efficiently and aggressively and established himself as the clear go-to scorer for the Heels, especially in the second half. The first two exhibition games have not been a good representation of Brown’s game, and the exhibition win against Charlotte provided a more accurate insight into what Carolina fans can expect from the senior guard.

Brown’s performance was encouraging for many reasons that go beyond the obvious 27 points on the scoreboard. It was an important showing for both his individual scoring outlook as well as the opportunities he can create moving forward for his teammates.

Brown's Strong Gravitational Pull

Brown displayed an elite ability to drive the lane and generated quite a bit of gravity as he drove. This opened up many opportunities for a kick-out three, and even though some may not have been capitalized on, it’s an encouraging sign moving forward.

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown (1) goes up for a basket Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the first half of an exhibition game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brown’s performance was also vital for his confidence as the Heels gear up towards the season opener . His confidence levels appeared to rise as the game went on, and an increasingly confident Brown will be a very tough player to guard as the season progresses.

Another positive takeaway was Brown’s improved shot selection. For the most part, he took many more high-percentage looks than he did in the first two preseason exhibitions, while passing up difficult shots. Brown finding that balance while maintaining his aggressive offensive nature will be important for this team moving forward as he settles into his role. Brown doesn’t need to force the issue on every possession like he may have had to do at Utah a year ago, and it seemed as if he realized that himself against Charlotte.

If Brown can establish himself as a consistent scoring leader, he may find the role that Michael Malone envisioned when he brought him to Chapel Hill from the transfer portal. The Tar Heels need a reliable offensive leader, and Brown’s performance against Charlotte showed he has the talent to fill that role.