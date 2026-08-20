Updated UNC Football Projected Starting Lineup After Training Camp

This offseason has been eventful, to say the least, for the North Carolina Tar Heels football program, which has been under heavy scrutiny since last season.

North Carolina is coming off a 4-8 season, including a 2-6 conference record, which is an embarrassment after the administration made Bill Belichick one of the highest-paid head coaches in the sport. Regardless, the Tar Heels are turning the page to this season, and the roster is starting to take shape. With that in mind, here is an updated projection for the starting lineup following training camp .

Quarterback

Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) makes a calla t the line during the first quarter of their game against Maryland Saturday, September 20, 2025 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Billy Edwards Jr.

This is an easy one, as the Wisconsin transfer was officially named the starting quarterback on Tuesday. We will see how this situation unfolds, but for the time being, Edwards Jr. is the starter.

Running Back

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) gives a stiff arm to Syracuse Orange defensive back Braheem Long Jr. (0) while scoring a touchdown in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Demon June

There's been some buzz around Benjamin Hall lately, but June should open the season as the RB1 on the depth chart. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back was impressive with a limited workload in 2025, and I expect his production to improve in an elevated role.

Wide Receivers

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) signals firts down in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Shipp, Mason Humphrey, Trech Kekahuna

This is the order I would expect the pecking order to be in the wide receiver room. Obviously, Shipp will be the focal point of the passing attack, as he has established himself as the clear No. 1 option. Meanwhile, Humphrey has been a standout performer in training camp and will be a pivotal piece in the passing attack. Kekahuna will operate in the slot, and his rapport with Edwards Jr. should make for a smooth transition.

Tight End

Aug 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Colorado State Rams tight end Jaxxon Warren (19) catches a pass against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaxxon Warren

The Colorado State transfer is clearly the most talented player in the tight end room. Although injuries have limited his production, Warren is poised to be a major component in the passing attack.

Offensive Line

Freshman quarterback Travis Burgess is among the players competing to be a starter for Bill Belichick in the coach's second season with UNC football. There are several key position battles for the Tar Heels. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LT - Jordan Hall, LG - Aidan Banfield, C - Christo Kelly, RG - Andrew Threatt, RT - Shaq McRoy

North Carolina's offensive line will feature multiple newcomers, including Threatt and McRoy, who could establish themselves as anchors on this unit.

Defensive Line

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9 ) celebrates with defensive lineman Smith Vilbert (8) after making a sack in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Melkart Abou Jaoude, Leroy Jackson, Isaiah Johnson, Jaylen Harvey

I'm confident that this will be the Tar Heels' starting defensive line in Week 1 against TCU. The only player listed that I feel uncertain about is Harvey. The Penn State transfer possesses an elite ceiling, but he is extremely raw. However, with Abou Jaoude on the opposite side, the coaching staff could roll the dice on Harvey as a starter.

Linebackers

Sep 9, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange linebacker Derek McDonald (15) against the Western Michigan Broncos during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Peyton Seelman and Derek McDonald

This has felt etched in stone for quite some time now, and this duo could quickly develop into one of the best tandems in the ACC. Seelmann ranked in the FCS top 10 in total tackles last season (120), and McDonald is a seasoned veteran with four years under his belt.

Secondary

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Jaiden Patterson (18) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver Tristan Smith (3) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB - Jaiden Patterson, CB - Ade Willie, CB - Kaleb Cost, SS - Greg Smith, FS - Coleman Bryson

Belichick has praised each of these players throughout the offseason, and the 74-year-old head coach will lean on this unit's leadership and experience to elevate the defense. With a strong defensive line, the importance of the secondary is amplified.