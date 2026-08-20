Updated UNC Football Projected Starting Lineup After Training Camp
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This offseason has been eventful, to say the least, for the North Carolina Tar Heels football program, which has been under heavy scrutiny since last season.
North Carolina is coming off a 4-8 season, including a 2-6 conference record, which is an embarrassment after the administration made Bill Belichick one of the highest-paid head coaches in the sport. Regardless, the Tar Heels are turning the page to this season, and the roster is starting to take shape. With that in mind, here is an updated projection for the starting lineup following training camp.
Quarterback
Billy Edwards Jr.
This is an easy one, as the Wisconsin transfer was officially named the starting quarterback on Tuesday. We will see how this situation unfolds, but for the time being, Edwards Jr. is the starter.
Running Back
Demon June
There's been some buzz around Benjamin Hall lately, but June should open the season as the RB1 on the depth chart. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back was impressive with a limited workload in 2025, and I expect his production to improve in an elevated role.
Wide Receivers
Jordan Shipp, Mason Humphrey, Trech Kekahuna
This is the order I would expect the pecking order to be in the wide receiver room. Obviously, Shipp will be the focal point of the passing attack, as he has established himself as the clear No. 1 option. Meanwhile, Humphrey has been a standout performer in training camp and will be a pivotal piece in the passing attack. Kekahuna will operate in the slot, and his rapport with Edwards Jr. should make for a smooth transition.
Tight End
Jaxxon Warren
The Colorado State transfer is clearly the most talented player in the tight end room. Although injuries have limited his production, Warren is poised to be a major component in the passing attack.
Offensive Line
LT - Jordan Hall, LG - Aidan Banfield, C - Christo Kelly, RG - Andrew Threatt, RT - Shaq McRoy
North Carolina's offensive line will feature multiple newcomers, including Threatt and McRoy, who could establish themselves as anchors on this unit.
Defensive Line
Melkart Abou Jaoude, Leroy Jackson, Isaiah Johnson, Jaylen Harvey
I'm confident that this will be the Tar Heels' starting defensive line in Week 1 against TCU. The only player listed that I feel uncertain about is Harvey. The Penn State transfer possesses an elite ceiling, but he is extremely raw. However, with Abou Jaoude on the opposite side, the coaching staff could roll the dice on Harvey as a starter.
Linebackers
Peyton Seelman and Derek McDonald
This has felt etched in stone for quite some time now, and this duo could quickly develop into one of the best tandems in the ACC. Seelmann ranked in the FCS top 10 in total tackles last season (120), and McDonald is a seasoned veteran with four years under his belt.
Secondary
CB - Jaiden Patterson, CB - Ade Willie, CB - Kaleb Cost, SS - Greg Smith, FS - Coleman Bryson
Belichick has praised each of these players throughout the offseason, and the 74-year-old head coach will lean on this unit's leadership and experience to elevate the defense. With a strong defensive line, the importance of the secondary is amplified.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.