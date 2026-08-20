3 Key Takeaways From North Carolina's Training Camp

It's been an eventful few weeks in Chapel Hill, as the North Carolina Tar Heels' football program is under heavy pressure heading into the 2026-27 college football season.

There have been several storylines circulating in the program, especially the future of Bill Belichick as the head coach. Training camp has provided us with answers and clarity on multiple topics. That being said, fall camp also unlocked some insight into the current state of the roster. Here are our main takeaways and reactions from North Carolina's training camp.

Quarterbacks' Performances

UNC football quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) could be the Tar Heels' starting quarterback in the 2026 season. Edwards was still wearing a brace on his left knee during the Tar Heels' spring practices. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Billy Edwards Jr. was officially named the Week 1 starter on Tuesday. The quarterback competition went down to the wire, as both Edwards Jr. and Miles O'Neill stood out in their own specific ways.

Heading into training camp , the Wisconsin transfer was generally viewed as the favorite to win the starting job. However, O'Neill was outperforming Edwards Jr., giving the coaching staff serious things to think about. Regardless, both quarterbacks showed promise at various points during the offseason programs, which should be encouraging for the coaching staff, as there is some security at the position.

North Carolina Will Lean on Offensive Line

Freshman quarterback Travis Burgess is among the players competing to be a starter for Bill Belichick in the coach's second season with UNC football. There are several key position battles for the Tar Heels. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ever since taking over as offensive coordinator, Bobby Petrino has preached the significance of developing a formidable offensive line . This ties into the previous topic of how impressive the quarterbacks have played in scrimmages. North Carolina invested heavily in the offensive line this offseason, signing multiple prospects in the transfer portal.

Landing players such as Andrew Threatt and Shaq McRoy has elevated this group to a level that was not reached in 2025. Everything starts in the trenches on both sides of the line of scrimmage, and Edwards Jr. and O'Neill have benefited from a much-improved offensive line.

Benjamin Hall Carving Out Role in Backfield

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (28) with quarterback Gio Lopez (7) on the field in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For much of the offseason, running back Demon June has been one of the most talked-about players on this roster, especially after Petrino emphasized the importance of the rushing attack. That being said, Hall has also stepped up this offseason, and it's been recognized by the newly hired offensive coordinator.

“[Hall] is a guy that is a tremendous leader for us,” Petrino said . “He does a good job and made really good plays in the spring.”

North Carolina's backfield is one of the strongest units on the team, with June and Hall; the rushing attack should be the focal point of the offense, especially as Edwards Jr. gets acclimated to the scheme and weapons at his disposal.