2 Returning Players Ready To Become Stars For UNC Football

The North Carolina Tar Heels are in desperate need of a worthwhile 2026 season, as the program's reputation has been dragged through the mud after a massively underwhelming last season.

If the Tar Heels want to bounce back and play meaningful games down the stretch, the incoming talent through the transfer portal and recruiting class needs to make an immediate impact. While those additions are always exciting for fans and analysts to discuss, the returning players who have developed into the core of the team are also important.

With that in mind, here are two returning players who could develop into star assets for North Carolina in a monumental 2026-27 college football season .

Jordan Shipp

Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates with quarterback Gio Lopez (7) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is an obvious projection, as the junior wide receiver has developed into one of North Carolina's best players. However, from the outside looking in, Shipp is viewed as a talented wideout, yet lacks production. What some people may not realize is that the 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver has been operating with inept quarterback play.

In 2025, Shipp recorded 60 receptions for 671 yards and six touchdowns, while averaging 11.2 yards per reception. To provide some context, Gio Lopez compiled 1,747 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions. It is virtually impossible to produce elite numbers when the quarterback is incapable of supporting an entire allotment of weapons, let alone one pass-catching option.

This offseason, while the options may not be overly inspiring, the Tar Heels did improve their quarterback room, with Billy Edwards Jr., Travis Burgess, and Miles O'Neill headlining the position. Additionally, North Carolina's weaponry also significantly improved, which could indicate that Shipp could lose targets, but in reality, it will open up space for the veteran receiver. Defenses will not be able to simply place a safety over Shipp and take him out of the play.

Demon June

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) gives a stiff arm to Syracuse Orange defensive back Braheem Long Jr. (0) while scoring a touchdown in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina deployed a three-headed backfield, yet June consistently demonstrated that he was the best running back on the roster.

In 2025, June took 84 carries for 464 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Failing to surpass 500 yards in 12 games looks pedestrian, but again, the 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back was not given the lion's share of the carries. With Davion Gause transferring to North Carolina State and no notable additions to the backfield, June is expected to earn a large workload in 2026. If he can improve his pass catching, the sophomore running back could be a star.