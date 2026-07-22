2 Returning Players Ready To Become Stars For UNC Football
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The North Carolina Tar Heels are in desperate need of a worthwhile 2026 season, as the program's reputation has been dragged through the mud after a massively underwhelming last season.
If the Tar Heels want to bounce back and play meaningful games down the stretch, the incoming talent through the transfer portal and recruiting class needs to make an immediate impact. While those additions are always exciting for fans and analysts to discuss, the returning players who have developed into the core of the team are also important.
With that in mind, here are two returning players who could develop into star assets for North Carolina in a monumental 2026-27 college football season.
Jordan Shipp
This is an obvious projection, as the junior wide receiver has developed into one of North Carolina's best players. However, from the outside looking in, Shipp is viewed as a talented wideout, yet lacks production. What some people may not realize is that the 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver has been operating with inept quarterback play.
In 2025, Shipp recorded 60 receptions for 671 yards and six touchdowns, while averaging 11.2 yards per reception. To provide some context, Gio Lopez compiled 1,747 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions. It is virtually impossible to produce elite numbers when the quarterback is incapable of supporting an entire allotment of weapons, let alone one pass-catching option.
This offseason, while the options may not be overly inspiring, the Tar Heels did improve their quarterback room, with Billy Edwards Jr., Travis Burgess, and Miles O'Neill headlining the position. Additionally, North Carolina's weaponry also significantly improved, which could indicate that Shipp could lose targets, but in reality, it will open up space for the veteran receiver. Defenses will not be able to simply place a safety over Shipp and take him out of the play.
Demon June
North Carolina deployed a three-headed backfield, yet June consistently demonstrated that he was the best running back on the roster.
In 2025, June took 84 carries for 464 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Failing to surpass 500 yards in 12 games looks pedestrian, but again, the 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back was not given the lion's share of the carries. With Davion Gause transferring to North Carolina State and no notable additions to the backfield, June is expected to earn a large workload in 2026. If he can improve his pass catching, the sophomore running back could be a star.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.