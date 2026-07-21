Projecting North Carolina’s Week 1 Starting Lineup Before Camp Begins
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With the offseason steadily progressing to the start of the regular season, which is magnified by training camp starting in less than 10 days, we are finally going to learn much more about the North Carolina Tar Heels in 2026.
With that in mind, let's predict the Week 1 starting lineup based on what we know right now heading into training camp.
Quarterback
Projected Week 1 Starter: Billy Edwards Jr.
While I wouldn't agree with this decision, based on rumors, it appears that Edwards Jr. and his camp expect North Carolina to name him the starting quarterback before the regular season.
Now, Edwards Jr. will need to prove himself and outright win the quarterback competition, but signs are pointing towards the Wisconsin transfer opening the season as the starter.
Running Back
Projected Week 1 Starter: Demon June
June had a limited role in 2025, but he totaled 464 yards on 84 carries, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt. With no significant additions to the backfield, June's competition for snaps and carries will be nonexistent. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back will be the Tar Heels' clear RB1 in 2026.
Wide Receiver
Projected Week 1 Starters: Jordan Shipp, Mason Humphrey, Trech Kekahuna
Shipp's versatility will be highlighted in a multitude of ways, as he is capable of operating on the outside and in the slot. In two-receiver sets, Shipp will undoubtedly be on the field. Meanwhile, Humphrey will be a field stretcher and predominantly line up on the outside. Kekahuna will be a complementary piece in the primary slot receiver role.
Tight End
Projected Week 1 Starter: Jaxxon Warren
The Tar Heels added multiple tight ends this offseason through the transfer portal, but Warren should easily cement himself atop the depth chart heading into Week 1. The Colorado State transfer is easily the most talented and skilled tight end on the roster.
Offensive Line
Projected Week 1 Starters: LT - Jordan Hall, LG - Aidan Banfield, C - Christo Kelly, RG - Andrew Threatt, RT - Shaq McRoy
Gio Lopez was a major component in the Tar Heels' downfall in 2025, but the offensive line didn't provide much support. North Carolina's front office completely revamped the offensive line, signing multiple high-end options in the transfer portal.
Defensive Line
Projected Week 1 Starters: Melkart Abou-Jaoude, Leroy Jackson, Isaiah Johnson, Jaylen Harvey
Three of the four starters should be inked in pen, but the last pass rusher spot is up for grabs between Harvey and Donovan Hoilette Jr. Based on the circumstances, I expect the coaching staff to roll the dice on Harvey's upside and allow him to start alongside the aforementioned defensive linemen.
Linebacker
Projected Week 1 Starters: Derek McDonald, Peyton Seelmann
This has been a forgone conclusion this offseason, as the Tar Heels lost several linebackers from last season's roster. McDonald and Seelmann were the top two additions to that unit, as North Carolina invested heavily in both players.
Secondary
Projected Week 1 Starters: LCB - Jaiden Patterson, RCB - Ade Willie, NB - Kaleb Cost, SS - Greg Smith, FS - Coleman Bryson
Roster turnover was a major component in the Tar Heels' offseason, especially in the secondary. However, North Carolina retained several developmental pieces while adding plenty of firepower in the transfer portal and recruiting class.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.