Projecting North Carolina’s Week 1 Starting Lineup Before Camp Begins

With the offseason steadily progressing to the start of the regular season, which is magnified by training camp starting in less than 10 days, we are finally going to learn much more about the North Carolina Tar Heels in 2026.

With that in mind, let's predict the Week 1 starting lineup based on what we know right now heading into training camp.

Quarterback

Oct 11, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) watches pre-game warmups at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ross Harried-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected Week 1 Starter: Billy Edwards Jr.

While I wouldn't agree with this decision, based on rumors, it appears that Edwards Jr. and his camp expect North Carolina to name him the starting quarterback before the regular season.

Now, Edwards Jr. will need to prove himself and outright win the quarterback competition, but signs are pointing towards the Wisconsin transfer opening the season as the starter.

Running Back

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) runs past Syracuse Orange cornerback Duce Chestnut (2) in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected Week 1 Starter: Demon June

June had a limited role in 2025, but he totaled 464 yards on 84 carries, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt. With no significant additions to the backfield, June's competition for snaps and carries will be nonexistent. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back will be the Tar Heels' clear RB1 in 2026.

Wide Receiver

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates with wide receiver Javarius Green (9) after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected Week 1 Starters: Jordan Shipp, Mason Humphrey, Trech Kekahuna

Shipp's versatility will be highlighted in a multitude of ways, as he is capable of operating on the outside and in the slot. In two-receiver sets, Shipp will undoubtedly be on the field. Meanwhile, Humphrey will be a field stretcher and predominantly line up on the outside. Kekahuna will be a complementary piece in the primary slot receiver role.

Tight End

Aug 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Colorado State Rams tight end Jaxxon Warren (19) catches a pass against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected Week 1 Starter: Jaxxon Warren

The Tar Heels added multiple tight ends this offseason through the transfer portal, but Warren should easily cement himself atop the depth chart heading into Week 1. The Colorado State transfer is easily the most talented and skilled tight end on the roster.

Offensive Line

Dec 28, 2013; Charlotte, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the field prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected Week 1 Starters: LT - Jordan Hall, LG - Aidan Banfield, C - Christo Kelly, RG - Andrew Threatt, RT - Shaq McRoy

Gio Lopez was a major component in the Tar Heels' downfall in 2025, but the offensive line didn't provide much support. North Carolina's front office completely revamped the offensive line, signing multiple high-end options in the transfer portal.

Defensive Line

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9 ) celebrates with defensive lineman Smith Vilbert (8) after making a sack in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected Week 1 Starters: Melkart Abou-Jaoude, Leroy Jackson, Isaiah Johnson, Jaylen Harvey

Three of the four starters should be inked in pen, but the last pass rusher spot is up for grabs between Harvey and Donovan Hoilette Jr. Based on the circumstances, I expect the coaching staff to roll the dice on Harvey's upside and allow him to start alongside the aforementioned defensive linemen.

Linebacker

Sep 9, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange linebacker Derek McDonald (15) against the Western Michigan Broncos during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Projected Week 1 Starters: Derek McDonald, Peyton Seelmann

This has been a forgone conclusion this offseason, as the Tar Heels lost several linebackers from last season's roster. McDonald and Seelmann were the top two additions to that unit, as North Carolina invested heavily in both players.

Secondary

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Jaiden Patterson (18) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver Tristan Smith (3) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected Week 1 Starters: LCB - Jaiden Patterson, RCB - Ade Willie, NB - Kaleb Cost, SS - Greg Smith, FS - Coleman Bryson

Roster turnover was a major component in the Tar Heels' offseason, especially in the secondary. However, North Carolina retained several developmental pieces while adding plenty of firepower in the transfer portal and recruiting class .