One UNC Football Assistant Who Proves Critical to 2026 Turnaround

The North Carolina Tar Heels will be one of the most studied football programs this fall as head coach Bill Belichick faces pressure to mount a turnaround in his second season in Chapel Hill.

Last year was a farce -- a true embarrassment to North Carolina football -- as the Tar Heels managed only four wins, facing a lack of chemistry on offense, which was one of the worst in the sport in 2025, dealing with on- and off-field drama or controversy, and much more. The quarterback position suffered, with Gio Lopez and Max Johnson all seeing playing time but barely moving the needle.

Matt Lombardi Set Up With Major Decision at Quarterback

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterbacks coach Matt Lombardi, Belichick, and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino got to work this offseason to add a combination of upside, experience, and development at the position. In an offense expected to take a leap forward in 2026, Lombardi will be a massive piece on the coaching staff, helping pave the way with whoever starts at quarterback.

With training camp set to begin on July 30, the starting signal-caller job is down to three players: Maryland/Wisconsin transfer Billy Edwards Jr, Texas A&M transfer and former backup to Marcel Reed, Miles O'Neill, and true freshman Travis Burgess, a blue-chip prospect in this year's recruiting class.

Bobby Petrino, center, is in his first season as the offensive coordinator for UNC football entering the Tar Heels' second year under head coach Bill Belichick. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lombardi faces a tough choice here, especially if all three prove to make it such. Does he go with the veteran savviness and experience in Edwards to provide early stability, the big-armed passer with upside in O'Neill, or the immensely high ceiling and potential in Burgess? Any of these directions would be fair in retrospect, but player carries risk; it comes down to which risk Lombardi and Petrino feel better off with.

Edwards makes the most sense if you're looking for the "safe" option. O'Neil is risky but has some on-field experience with the Aggies. With Burgess, you have to be comfortable with the rookie mistakes that come with the transition to the FBS level, even if the talent screams of unlocking everything else for the offense.

Lombardi's Choice Sets Tone for 2026

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the field before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I don't envy Lombardi in this situation, as his decision on who starts at quarterback may very well set the tone for the rest of the season. I would like to believe Tar Heels fans would be more excited about starting the talented freshman, especially when Belichick is on a tighter timeline than everyone. Even so, starting the more experienced passer in Edwards wouldn't be the wrong decision for Week 1 either.

Remember, the assistant coaches at each position are the ones who decide who starts and who doesn't, with input from the head coach. Lombardi's decision could have a lasting impact on Belichick's second season, for better or worse. I'm not saying Lombardi is making the penultimate decision for the Tar Heels, but his presence as quarterbacks coach will have a lasting impact in 2026.