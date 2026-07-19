Why the 2026 Season Is Make-or-Break for UNC Football

The North Carolina Tar Heels' football program is facing plenty of scrutiny heading into the 2026-27 college football season.

That being said, no member of the program is dealing with more pressure than head coach Bill Belichick , who fell flat in his inaugural year in Chapel Hill, as the Tar Heels compiled a 4-8 record.

Bill Belichick | Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

While North Carolina vastly improved this offseason via the transfer portal and recruiting class, the Tar Heels are facing an uphill battle to bounce back in 2026, and ESPN's college football analyst Paul Finebaum made it abundantly clear his opinion on Belichick during an appearance on "Get Up".

Finebaum's Thoughts

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think his college future, no one is taking away his six Super Bowls, but ending like he is going to end is really embarrassing and sad, and in many ways, pathetic, because this didn't have to happen," Finebaum said. "He only took this job because he was bitter that he couldn't get an NFL job. He chose the wrong place. He has tried to use the magic of yesteryear, and it simply hasn't worked."

"And I'll break it [down for] everyone who is curious: how many games is [North Carolina] going to win this year? Their over/under in Vegas was 4.5," Finebaum continued. "Five wins would be considered a success. That would mean another embarrassment. Yes, Heather [Dinich] is right, he won't get fired, but he should seriously consider retirement."

Overall Takeaways

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These remarks are harsh, but for the most part, this sentiment is valid based on what transpired last season in Chapel Hill. Belichick had an opportunity to change the narrative this offseason by demonstrating that he possesses awareness.

However, the 74-year-old head coach hired Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator, a move viewed as underwhelming and uninspiring. Belichick then had an opportunity to take a massive swing on the quarterback position, and while he landed Travis Burgess in the recruiting class, he settled in the transfer portal.

He acquired Billy Edwards Jr. and Miles O'Neill. Both quarterback options lack any sort of production and have accomplished nothing in multiple years. If North Carolina wins only five games, which would mean that it wouldn't qualify for bowl eligibility in two consecutive seasons, Belichick will surely be out the door ahead of the 2027 season.

Last season was the first time since 2018 that the Tar Heels didn't feature in postseason play. As mentioned, North Carolina has made major improvements on both sides of the ball, but coaching could prevent this team from reaching its ceiling in 2026.