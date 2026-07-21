Which UNC Players Will Live Up to Their NIL Expectations

It is a crucial upcoming season for the North Carolina Tar Heels, and that was reflected in the front office's activity in the transfer portal.

Last offseason, North Carolina was unable to assemble a competent roster because hiring Bill Belichick disrupted the program's recruiting process. This time around, the Tar Heels have been afforded the time and resources to improve several areas of the roster.

With all of that in mind, the Tar Heels' brass invested heavily in this roster over the last several months. It is also important that North Carolina had to revise deals to retain players. Here are players who will live up to their NIL expectations in 2026.

Melkart Abou-Jaoude

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9) rushes against Charlotte 49ers offensive lineman Mason Bowers (57) during the first quarter at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina signed the former Delaware pass rusher prior to the start of the 2025 season, and it paid dividends, as Abou-Jaoude recorded 47 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. Following that elite output, the 6-foot-5, 260-pound edge rusher had plenty of offers from top-tier programs around the country.

In fact, it was uncertain if the veteran pass rusher would return to Chapel Hill for a second season, and the Tar Heels were waiting on pins and needles weeks into the offseason. However, the two sides came to an agreement on a revised deal. While the figures of the deal are unknown, it is safe to say that North Carolina paid whatever it took to keep Abou-Jaoude.

Jordan Shipp

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) makes a catch in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels also had to worry about their top pass-catching option departing the program and entering the transfer portal following the 2025 season. Shipp even told reporters during spring practices that he did receive lucrative offers from several elite programs around the country.

However, Shipp prioritized the Tar Heels, which was significant. Entering 2026, North Carolina's starting quarterback remains unnamed, and the coaching staff will conduct a competition to determine who the Week 1 starter will be. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver was clearly the go-to option , recording 60 receptions for 671 yards and six touchdowns.

With presumably improved quarterback play, whether that be Billy Edwards Jr., Travis Burgess, or Miles O'Neill, and a well-rounded supporting cast, which should open up space on the field to operate in, Shipp will prove to be worth every penny.

Peyton Seelmann

Sep 30, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Losing Khmori House, among others in the linebacker department, elevated that position near the top of North Carolina's needs heading into the offseason. Signing the Richmond linebacker was a blockbuster deal for the Tar Heels, as Seelmann recorded 120 tackles, which ranked inside the top 10 nationally.

There will be moderate pressure on Seelmann to make an immediate impact, but his knack for locating and chasing down running backs and receivers in the middle of the field will be apparent from the get-go. I expect Seelmann to deliver on North Carolina's investment.