The Top Five Quarterbacks UNC will Have to Battle in 2025
North Carolina has a fairly easy schedule as it only plays four opponents that were over .500 from the year before.
However, the Tar Heels will have to play against some of the best quarterbacks in the country as the ACC is full of them this season, with Clemson's Cade Klubnik and SMU's Kevin Jennings returning, along with Carson Beck transferring to Miami from Georgia.
Here are some of the best quarterbacks UNC will have to play against this season.
5. Chandler Morris, Virginia
UVA is Morris’ fourth stop in six seasons after previous stints at Oklahoma, TCU and North Texas. He was TCU’s starter in 2023, completing 65.5% of his passes for 1,532 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions before being benched following a poor midseason performance against Iowa State.
Morris revived his career at North Texas in 2024, completing nearly 63% of his passes for 3,774 yards with 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, earning second-team All-AAC honors.
4. Darian Mensah, Duke
Mensah, who transferred to Duke from Tulane for a sum of $8 million, is expected to be a difference-maker for the Blue Devils. He completed 66.6% of his passes for 2,723 yards with 22 touchdowns and only six interceptions in 13 games for the Green Wave as a redshirt freshman. Mensah led the Green Wave to its third straight American Conference Championship appearance.
3. CJ Bailey, NC State
Bailey became one of the top freshman performers in NC State history after he started nine games for NC State in 2024. He threw for 2,413 passing yards, ranking 10th in the league, and tossed 17 touchdown passes, tying for eighth in the ACC. His 64.9 completion percentage ranked sixth in the ACC, the sixth-best in school history and the highest ever for a Wolfpack freshman.
He ranked eighth in the ACC in total offense touchdowns with 22 and also finished eighth in passing efficiency with a 143.97 rating. Among all FBS freshmen, he ranked seventh in passing yards and second nationally among true freshmen, despite starting only nine games. His 2,413 passing yards set the 18th-best single-season mark in school history and the second-best ever by a freshman, behind Philip Rivers’ 3,054 yards in 2000.
2. Josh Hoover, TCU
Hoover completed 66% of his passes for 3,949 yards (most in school history) with 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He was just one of four quarterbacks to average 300 yards per game and have a 150.0 passer rating. He also led the Big 12 with 61 completions of at least 20 yards.
According to PFF, he has an 83.4 offensive grade – 10th among returning quarterbacks with at least 300 dropbacks – and has an 84.3 passing grade – 4th among returning quarterbacks with at least 300 dropbacks.Cade Klubnik, Clemson
1. Cade Klubnik, Clemson
Klubnik is one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy this season — and rightfully so. Last year, he completed 63.4% of his passes for 3,639 yards with 36 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He also ran for 463 yards and seven touchdowns.
Over his career, Klubnik has thrown for 7,180 yards with 57 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He enters his senior season ranked in the top five in Clemson history in nearly every major passing category, including passing touchdowns (fourth), passing yards (fourth), passing attempts (fourth) and completions (fifth). He also ranks fifth in career touchdown responsibility and sixth in total offense.
