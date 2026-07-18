North Carolina 2026 Football Top 30 Countdown: No. 9

Short-term memory is required for the North Carolina Tar Heels as they are turning the page to the 2026 season.

It has been well documented that last season did not go according to plan for the Tar Heels, especially after they hired Bill Belichick as head coach. While speaking with the media earlier this offseason, the 74-year-old head coach explained the differences between last year and this offseason.

Belichick's Thoughts

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Last year we didn’t have any player-run practices," Belichick said. “We couldn’t actually line up a team and run against another team without the coaches being out there because we didn’t have anybody that knew enough on either side of the ball to do that. Whereas this year, these guys have done it all - all spring and all summer."

"They go out there on their own and have seven-on-seven and do drills and all that because we have enough experience of guys to do that," Belichick continued. "So, culture is a lot different, work ethic's different. Not taking anything away from the guys that were here, but compared to a year ago, we know a lot more about what we’re doing and how to do it and our culture’s a lot different.”

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick during the first half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“You keep pushing the higher ground, and when they reach that, then you raise the bar and go to a higher standard,” Belichick said. “That’s what training is; that’s what progress is in anything. Once you reach a certain level and you’re comfortable and you can execute that and you have a good foundation, then you build the next floor, and you keep building on that.”

“I learn every day,” Belichick said. “I learn things every day. You’re always evolving, and I want to try to do the best I can to help our team. Every day, every week is a learning experience for me. I try to listen to the people around me that work for us that do various things, whether it’s academics, training, nutrition, offense, defense, special teams, so forth. Try to do the best I can to help put it all together - recruiting, fundraising, you name it. There are a lot of different things, and I can improve in all of them.”

Re-Visiting North Carolina's Offseason

Sep 30, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Belichick's arrival at Chapel Hill didn't generate the type of success the program expected by bringing the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach. Instead, the Tar Heels were one of the most embarrassing teams in the country, compiling a 4-8 record, including a 2-6 record in ACC play .

As Belichick explained, North Carolina had a makeshift roster heading into the 2025 season, which is not a great excuse, but one that the front office will use to validate Belichick's hire. Nevertheless, the Tar Heels' brass acknowledged the roster's shortcomings and returned this offseason with a clear plan.

North Carolina produced one of the best recruiting classes in the country, while adding a surplus of established talent in the transfer portal. Heading into the upcoming season, there is certainly plenty of pressure and scrutiny on North Carolina, but it is in a better position to succeed with the pieces assembled.

That being said, over the last several weeks, we have compiled a list of the top 30 players on the Tar Heels' 2026 roster. Today, we inch closer to the top with the No. 9-ranked player. Read to find out who it is.

North Carolina Top 30 Players: No. 9 CB Jaiden Patterson

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Jaiden Patterson (18) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver Tristan Smith (3) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you have kept up to date with these rankings, especially in the most recent ones, you will notice that the majority of the players discussed line up on the defensive side of the ball. That trend will continue today, as Patterson is the latest player to be included on this list.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound cornerback is entering his junior season in Chapel Hill, and his sophomore campaign was a major step in the right direction from his freshman season. After recording only two solo tackles in 2024, Patterson bounced back with 34 total tackles, five passes defended, two tackles for loss, and an interception.

With the number of outgoing players in the secondary, Patterson's role will presumably expand, elevating his production and impact. Patterson is a complete defensive back, proving he can blanket receivers while also contributing against the run.

He is a versatile player in the secondary, and his impact will be apparent with the increased snap count he is expected to earn in 2026. North Carolina's secondary is littered with newcomers through the recruiting class and transfer portal, so Patterson's familiarity with the culture and scheme will be a monumental factor.

Head Coach Bill Belichick; Sept. 13, 2025 | Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

With more on-field opportunities and another year of development, I expect Patterson to establish himself as a major component on the defensive side of the ball.

During spring practices, defensive coordinator Steve Belichick talked about players learning their roles as leaders, and Patterson will be a vocal presence in the secondary.

Patterson's Importance

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack wide receiver Noah Rogers (5) runs with the ball guarded by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Jaiden Patterson (18) during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sometimes we assess the stat sheet and correlate that with how much impact a player makes on the field. However, players' roles and influence in a team's operation are deeper than what we see on the surface level.

That is exactly what Patterson represents, as yes, his production last season does not reflect that of a star player, but there are two things to consider before minimizing what he does for the defense.

First, Patterson's snap share was limited, with several other players ahead of him on the depth chart. Some of those players are no longer part of the equation in Chapel Hill this season, providing Patterson with ample opportunity to grow into a substantial role.

Secondly, Patterson is a returning player, and his leadership skills will be on full display. As mentioned several times throughout the offseason, North Carolina's roster underwent major turnover on both sides of the ball, and the secondary was one area that suffered substantial losses since the end of last season.

Bill Belichick | Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

With multiple freshman defensive backs entering the fray, including Jakob Weatherspoon and Kenton Dopson III, it is crucial that Patterson not only provides a healthy challenge for the four-star recruits but also shows them the ropes in the process.

The expectations should be relatively high for Patterson in a pressure-cooker season for the Tar Heels in 2026.