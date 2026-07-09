4 UNC Football Transfers Who Could Become Superstars

Bill Belichick has historically had an eye for talent in the NFL, regardless of his drafting history. He hopes to find some gems in his second season as the North Carolina Tar Heels football head coach

Belichick and the Tar Heels added 20 players from the portal and had a handful of hits last season, including the ACC's returning sack leader, Melkart Abou-Jaoude. This year could offer more than just a handful of bullseyes. Here are four transfers who could become superstars for North Carolina.

JacQawn McRoy, Right Tackle

Dec 27, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels white helmet during pregame warm ups against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Offensive linemen who are 6-foot-8 and over 330 pounds are going to attract a lot of attention. McRoy, a former Top-10 offensive tackle recruit in 2024, enters his redshirt sophomore year as the projected starter at right tackle for the Tar Heels.

McRoy's elite physical profile and impressive movement skills, combined with raw power and rock-solid clamps, give him immense upside to be a suffocating blocker on the right side. This makes him a potential star up front for North Carolina.

Aeron Burrell, Kicker

Tigers kicker Aeron Burrell 32 as the LSU Tigers take on UCLA at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A kicker being a superstar at Chapel Hill? It is not out of the realm of possibility, as Aeron Burrell provides that ceiling as a powerful-legged placekicker who was LSU's kickoff specialist for the past two years, earning Second Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC honors as a true freshman in 2024, with a kickoff average that ranked third in the nation and led the SEC.

Burrell entered the portal as Lane Kiffin revamped the entire Tigers roster. Now, he joins Belichick in Chapel Hill as the starting kicker. The opportunities will be there to have some excitingly long field goal attempts and makes. The potential to be one of the top kickers in the ACC and FBS is there for the taking.

Jaxxon Warren, Tight End

Aug 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Colorado State Rams tight end Jaxxon Warren (19) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I could've cheated and said the entire tight end room has a chance to produce a superstar. I've raved a ton about Jelani Thurman, a former top tight end recruit a few years ago. However, we're forgetting about former Colorado State transfer Jaxxon Warren, who may just end up being the best of the bunch when all is said and done.

With three years of eligibility remaining, Warren has only played in a handful of games, including two last year after leading the Rams in receiving yards before an undisclosed injury cut his season short. At 6-foot-8, 245 pounds, Warren has the size and athleticism to be a force of nature for the Tar Heels' offense. A productive 2026 season could put the rest of the sport on notice.

Jaylen Harvey, Edge Rusher

Sep 30, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I listed Harvey as a player the Tar Heels could later regret acquiring in the portal, which makes his listing here the definition of being a high-risk/high-reward player. Harvey has the explosiveness, lateral quickness, and flexibility to be a terrific designated pass-rusher who the online NFL Draft community could fall in love with. If you're that type of player, you're a star in my book.

Harvey could become one of the leading sack-getters for the Tar Heels' defense, especially with great talent retention around him. This could be one of the steals from the portal this offseason or one of UNC football's biggest blunders.