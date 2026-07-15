North Carolina Football Announces Training Camp Start Date

Following a horrific 2025 season, the North Carolina Tar Heels have wanted to turn the page as quickly as possible.

The activity in the transfer portal and recruiting class reflected the sense of urgency by the front office and coaching staff this offseason. Entering his second season in Chapel Hill, head coach Bill Belichick is on the hot seat , as the Tar Heels compiled a 4-8 record. That being said, North Carolina will start training camp on July 30. Here are some storylines to keep in mind with that portion of the offseason program just over two weeks away.

Who Is the Answer at Quarterback?

UNC football quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) could be the Tar Heels' starting quarterback in the 2026 season. Edwards was still wearing a brace on his left knee during the Tar Heels' spring practices. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It has been well established that the Tar Heels will conduct a quarterback competition during training camp, with Travis Burgess, Billy Edwards Jr., and Miles O'Neill vying for the starting spot. All three of these options are unknown, especially Burgess, who is entering his freshman year at Chapel Hill.

Meanwhile, Edwards Jr. and O'Neill have each demonstrated nothing throughout their careers, which is why this is such a pivotal decision by Belichick and the coaching staff. Overall, North Carolina needs to identify which quarterback gives it the best chance to win. Belichick needs to enter this situation with a clear mindset and not allow Burgess’ lack of experience to dictate his decision. If Burgess proves to be the best option, he deserves the job.

Who Will Establish Themselves as the Second Pass-Catching Option?

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) makes a catch in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Shipp is undoubtedly the Tar Heels' WR1 heading into the 2026 season, but the second option in the passing attack remains up for grabs. Mason Humphrey, Jaxxon Warren, and Trech Kekahuna are the most likely candidates to take that mantle in the pecking order.

Humphrey established himself as a field-stretcher, averaging 18.6 yards per reception last season with Lehigh. However, Warren and Kekahuna present their own arsenal of skills that could create an intriguing competition to follow.

How Good Can This Defense Be?

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9) sacks Richmond Spiders quarterback Kyle Wickersham (16) in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This defense underwent significant turnover at several positions, but general manager Michael Lombardi and the front office did a tremendous job of replenishing that unit.

North Carolina's activity in the transfer portal was impressive, adding notable additions such as Peyton Seelmann, Derek McDonald, Jaylen Harvey, and Ade Willie. Retaining Melkart Abou-Jaoude was also significant, as he led the ACC with 10.5 sacks. The secondary should be formidable, but the front seven could develop into one of the best collective groups in the nation in 2026. We will surely learn more about this defense as training camp progresses.