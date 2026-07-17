Biggest Questions Facing North Carolina Entering Training Camp
In this story:
Training camp for the North Carolina Tar Heels is set to kick off in less than two weeks, with the university announcing earlier this week that July 30 will be the first day of fall practices.
While anticipation for the start of North Carolina's 2026 season has been at the forefront of fans and supporters in Chapel Hill, several lingering questions remain over the program heading into training camp. Here are the most intimidating questions the Tar Heels will be facing in the coming weeks.
Will Bill Belichick Flip the Narrative?
Many, including me, felt that Belichick's hire at North Carolina was a risky proposition not worth the headache. After one season, those who shared that sentiment look certainly correct at this moment.
North Carolina took a major swing by hiring the 74-year-old head coach last season, and all it led to was a 4-8 record. This offseason, Belichick and the front office have been afforded a full allotment of time to assemble a competitive roster. However, we will see whether the longtime NFL head coach will make any adjustments to his approach in 2026.
Does Bobby Petrino Elevate the Offensive Scheme?
North Carolina made multiple changes to the coaching staff, including firing former offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens and bringing in Petrino as his replacement. While a change was necessary, Petrino was not the most suitable candidate for the job, and it felt like Belichick was settling rather than taking a chance on a well-suited coach familiar with the modern game.
Petrino has struggled in recent memory during his last stop at Arkansas as a play-caller and interim head coach. While the veteran coach should be an upgrade over Kitchens, it remains to be seen if he will make a significant impact as the offensive coordinator.
Who Will Establish Themselves As QB1?
Since the transfer portal window closed, it's been discussed that North Carolina will conduct a quarterback competition this offseason. Training camp provides us with a clear-cut answer as to who the Week 1 starter will be.
North Carolina has a handful of quarterbacks on the roster, but Billy Edwards Jr., Miles O'Neill, and Travis Burgess will compete for the starting job. There is a lot to unpack in this situation: Edwards Jr. and O'Neill have multiple years of college experience but no legitimate track record leading a team. Meanwhile, Burgess, a 2026 4-star recruit, is a true freshman quarterback. He possesses the most talent, but is he ready?
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.