Biggest Questions Facing North Carolina Entering Training Camp

Training camp for the North Carolina Tar Heels is set to kick off in less than two weeks, with the university announcing earlier this week that July 30 will be the first day of fall practices.

While anticipation for the start of North Carolina's 2026 season has been at the forefront of fans and supporters in Chapel Hill, several lingering questions remain over the program heading into training camp . Here are the most intimidating questions the Tar Heels will be facing in the coming weeks.

Will Bill Belichick Flip the Narrative?

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many, including me, felt that Belichick's hire at North Carolina was a risky proposition not worth the headache. After one season, those who shared that sentiment look certainly correct at this moment.

North Carolina took a major swing by hiring the 74-year-old head coach last season, and all it led to was a 4-8 record. This offseason, Belichick and the front office have been afforded a full allotment of time to assemble a competitive roster. However, we will see whether the longtime NFL head coach will make any adjustments to his approach in 2026.

Does Bobby Petrino Elevate the Offensive Scheme?

Arkansas interim coach Bobby Petrino during the NCAA college football game against Tennessee on Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

North Carolina made multiple changes to the coaching staff, including firing former offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens and bringing in Petrino as his replacement. While a change was necessary, Petrino was not the most suitable candidate for the job, and it felt like Belichick was settling rather than taking a chance on a well-suited coach familiar with the modern game.

Petrino has struggled in recent memory during his last stop at Arkansas as a play-caller and interim head coach. While the veteran coach should be an upgrade over Kitchens, it remains to be seen if he will make a significant impact as the offensive coordinator.

Who Will Establish Themselves As QB1?

Sep 20, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to the sidelines between plays during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the transfer portal window closed, it's been discussed that North Carolina will conduct a quarterback competition this offseason. Training camp provides us with a clear-cut answer as to who the Week 1 starter will be.

North Carolina has a handful of quarterbacks on the roster, but Billy Edwards Jr., Miles O'Neill, and Travis Burgess will compete for the starting job. There is a lot to unpack in this situation: Edwards Jr. and O'Neill have multiple years of college experience but no legitimate track record leading a team. Meanwhile, Burgess, a 2026 4-star recruit, is a true freshman quarterback. He possesses the most talent, but is he ready?