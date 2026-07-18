Belichick Discusses Learning Experiences at UNC

Bill Belichick is entering his second year in Chapel Hill as the North Carolina Tar Heels' head football coach. It's safe to say that the 74-year-old head coach underwhelmed in his inaugural year on the job, as the Tar Heels compiled a 4-8 record and failed to achieve bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018.

During an appearance on "The Herd" hosted by Colin Cowherd, the longtime NFL head coach described what he has learned so far as a member of college football.

Belichick's Thoughts

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, both," Belichick said of spotting leadership within players, or if that is a skill that develops over time. "I think leadership has a lot to do with confidence, and if you have confidence, that helps your leadership. I think you see leadership in a lot of different areas now. When I was younger, a lot of times teams only had one captain. Now, you have six, seven, or eight captains. I think leadership can come in different areas."

"There are things in college football that are very unique compared to the NFL," Belichick said. "Some of the unbalanced rules, the unbalanced line formations, things like that. College coaches are extremely creative, especially in the kicking game. You see a lot of things in college football in the kicking game that you don't see nearly as much of in the NFL. It's definitely interesting, and particularly in the ACC , I think this group does a really good job. I like the coaches in this conference. I've learned a lot from them. We all have good relationships."

Overall Takeaways

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina is entering a pivotal 2026 season and faces several repercussions if it resembles last season. That includes Belichick's job, as he is on the hot seat ahead of the 2026-27 college football season.

Unlike last offseason, the Tar Heels' front office has had ample time to construct a competitive roster ahead of this season. North Carolina produced one of the top recruiting classes in the country, while acquiring several difference-making players in the transfer portal.

With the amount of pressure to win games early and often, it was monumental for North Carolina's brass, led by general manager Michael Lombardi, to assemble a roster filled with proven and established veteran players on both sides of the ball.

Considering the turnover that this team underwent in just a few months, you do have to say that the Tar Heels are in a much better spot compared to last offseason. However, Belichick must raise his coaching level, and it remains to be seen how this quarterback competition will unfold. If one or both of those things falter, North Carolina will be in a similar situation to last season.