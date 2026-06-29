2027 North Carolina Baseball Early Roster Projections

The North Carolina Tar Heels were one of the last two teams standing in the College World Series. Unfortunately, they were not able to overcome the Oklahoma Sooners' scorching offense.

With that in the rearview mirror, let's take a way-too-early look at what the Tar Heels' roster could look like in 2027.

First Base

Jun 20, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels first baseman Erik Paulsen (44) signals after hitting a double against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

I expect Erik Paulsen to return to Chapel Hill for another season, and he will be one of the top leaders on the team. Paulsen went .302 from the plate, and his defensive ability will be monumental on a roster with several changes.

Second Base

Jun 21, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels second baseman Gavin Gallaher (5) throws to first for an out against the Oklahoma Sooners during the sixth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

With Gavin Gallaher likely out the door, North Carolina needs to identify a surefire replacement for the talented infielder.

Lee Sowers makes the most sense, as he has been in the program for multiple years and knows the coaching staff and regimen.

Third Base

Jun 21, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels third baseman Cooper Nicholson (1) points while running after hitting a two-run home run against the Oklahoma Sooners during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Cooper Nicholson could declare for the upcoming MLB Draft, but he is better off returning to North Carolina for at least one more season.

Having another seasoned veteran in the infield will prove instrumental for the Tar Heels, who will have several moving parts on this roster.

Shortstop

Jun 20, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels shortstop Jake Schaffner (2) throws to first for an out on a double play against the Oklahoma Sooners during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Jake Schaffner is undoubtedly entering this year's draft. While he has not made it official, an inevitable declaration is on the horizon.

No worries, though. North Carolina landed William and Mary transfer Jamie Laskofski , who was viewed as one of the best mid-major prospects in the portal. His elite bat speed and defensive abilities will be apparent right away.

Catcher

Jun 22, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels catcher Colin Hynek (23) flies out to center field against the Oklahoma Sooners during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Playing catcher is a difficult position to master. Fortunately for North Carolina, Colin Hynek should remain in the picture next season.

Hynek finished the season with a .253 batting average, which needs to improve in 2027 if the Tar Heels want to challenge for another National Championship.

Outfield

Jun 21, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center fielder Owen Hull (8) circles the bases after hitting a home run against the Oklahoma Sooners during the fifth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

I do not expect major changes in the outfield. Besides Carter French, who has no eligibility remaining, this group should remain intact.

Tyler Howe will start at left field, Owen Hull will start at right field, and Perry Hargett will start at right field. If the Tar Heels are capable of retaining the first two names, they should be in great shape in that department.

Pitchers

Jun 20, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels starting pitcher Jason DeCaro (29) and catcher Colin Hynek (23) walk off during the first inning against the Oklahoma Sooners at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Right now, it is too early to project the entire starting rotation. However, Jason DeCaro and Ryan Lynch are both candidates for this year's draft, and I do not expect both to be on the roster by the time next season rolls around.