2027 North Carolina Baseball Early Roster Projections
The North Carolina Tar Heels were one of the last two teams standing in the College World Series. Unfortunately, they were not able to overcome the Oklahoma Sooners' scorching offense.
With that in the rearview mirror, let's take a way-too-early look at what the Tar Heels' roster could look like in 2027.
First Base
I expect Erik Paulsen to return to Chapel Hill for another season, and he will be one of the top leaders on the team. Paulsen went .302 from the plate, and his defensive ability will be monumental on a roster with several changes.
Second Base
With Gavin Gallaher likely out the door, North Carolina needs to identify a surefire replacement for the talented infielder.
Lee Sowers makes the most sense, as he has been in the program for multiple years and knows the coaching staff and regimen.
Third Base
Cooper Nicholson could declare for the upcoming MLB Draft, but he is better off returning to North Carolina for at least one more season.
Having another seasoned veteran in the infield will prove instrumental for the Tar Heels, who will have several moving parts on this roster.
Shortstop
Jake Schaffner is undoubtedly entering this year's draft. While he has not made it official, an inevitable declaration is on the horizon.
No worries, though. North Carolina landed William and Mary transfer Jamie Laskofski, who was viewed as one of the best mid-major prospects in the portal. His elite bat speed and defensive abilities will be apparent right away.
Catcher
Playing catcher is a difficult position to master. Fortunately for North Carolina, Colin Hynek should remain in the picture next season.
Hynek finished the season with a .253 batting average, which needs to improve in 2027 if the Tar Heels want to challenge for another National Championship.
Outfield
I do not expect major changes in the outfield. Besides Carter French, who has no eligibility remaining, this group should remain intact.
Tyler Howe will start at left field, Owen Hull will start at right field, and Perry Hargett will start at right field. If the Tar Heels are capable of retaining the first two names, they should be in great shape in that department.
Pitchers
Right now, it is too early to project the entire starting rotation. However, Jason DeCaro and Ryan Lynch are both candidates for this year's draft, and I do not expect both to be on the roster by the time next season rolls around.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.