North Carolina Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's Staying, Who's Leaving, Who's Been Added

Although the North Carolina Tar Heels did not fulfill their goal of winning a national championship, falling one game short and losing to the Oklahoma Sooners, it was still a tremendous season, which Scott Forbes stated during his postgame press conference following Game 3.

"On the reverse side of that, I couldn’t be prouder of a group. I just talked to them in the locker room," Forbes said. "We talk all the time about service, about serving one another. I don’t tell them this, but I write it down every day for myself, in Galatians 5:13: True service, serving one another through love, humbly in love and how powerful love is. This group loved each other all season. They took us on a ride that was unbelievable. We came up a little bit short. But I would take that ride again every day of the year."

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes coaches outfielder Carter French (18) during the ninth inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

That being said, the Tar Heels' roster will look vastly different with players graduating and potentially entering the upcoming MLB draft . North Carolina was on the doorstep of winning the national championship and need to replenish their roster heading into next season. One way to do that is to acquire talent through the transfer portal.

At the time of this writing, North Carolina has had no players enter the portal, but it has been overly active in their pursuit of players, dating back to the midst of the deep postseason run. Here is a look at who the Tar Heels have signed in the portal.

Jamie Laskofski

Jun 14, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels shortstop Jake Schaffner (2) reacts after scoring on a two-run triple by second baseman Gavin Gallaher (not pictured) against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

With Jake Schaffner likely to declare for the MLB draft, Forbes and his staff need to find a replacement for the junior shortstop. That is exactly what they did, landing the William and Mary transfer.

Laskofski was one of the highest-ranked mid-major prospects in the portal, hitting 13 home runs and collecting 36 steals this past season. Additionally, he is an elite defensive player with top-end glove skills.

James Voorhies

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels catcher Colin Hynek (23) celebrates with pitcher Walker McDuffie (40) in the ninth inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Cal State Northridge transfer was one of the best relievers in the country, and will be only a sophomore heading into next season.

This past season, the 6-foot-4, 197-pound pitcher posted 46 strikeouts, allowed 27 hits, and compiled a 3.16 ERA in 42.2 innings pitched. By this time next year, this addition could be viewed as one of the best bargains in the portal.

Overall Thoughts

Jun 21, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels third baseman Cooper Nicholson (1) greets teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the Oklahoma Sooners during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels have turned into one of the most formidable baseball programs in the country, and with a College World Series National Championship appearance and Forbes as head coach, they will be an attractive landing spot for the top available prospects in the transfer portal.