Which North Carolina Baseball Players Could Leave for MLB Draft

The North Carolina Tar Heels came up just short in the College World Series National Championship against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Game 3 was a complete mismatch, as the Sooners outpaced the Tar Heels 13-2, with the game essentially wrapped up by the fifth inning. North Carolina will need to regroup heading into next season, but it could be without some of its top contributors from this season's roster. With that in mind, here are some Tar Heels who could depart in the upcoming MLB draft.

Jason DeCaro

Jun 12, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels starting pitcher Jason DeCaro (29) celebrates after a strikeout against the Mississippi Rebels during the sixth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The junior pitcher established himself as North Carolina's ace, and although he was "demoted" to the No. 2 role during the postseason, DeCaro proved to be as advertised.

In Game 2 of the Chapel Hill Super Regional, DeCaro threw a two-hit complete game against the USC Trojans, extending the series to Game 3, which the Tar Heels ultimately won.

Ryan Lynch

Jun 14, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels starting pitcher Ryan Lynch (53) throws against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Lynch has developed into a lights-out pitcher, recording over 70 strikeouts this season. What translates to success at the next level is showing the ability to rack up swings and misses. Contact outs are great, but that can be a variable that does not carry over against major-league hitters.

During this postseason run, Lynch has established himself as one of the top pitchers in the nation, and he could enter the draft in the near future.

Owen Hull

Jun 17, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center fielder Owen Hull (8) celebrates after driving in a run on a double against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

North Carolina's outfielder has produced dominant performances throughout the postseason, and his power and elite bat speed are tantalizing skill sets that will garner plenty of attention from major league clubs.

In the semifinals of the College World Series against West Virginia, Hull went 4-of-5 from the plate, collecting three RBIs, while hitting multiple doubles. Hull is an all-around hitter and could add an explosive element to an MLB offense.

Jake Schaffner

Jun 14, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels shortstop Jake Schaffner (2) reacts after scoring on a two-run triple by second baseman Gavin Gallaher (not pictured) against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Schaffner finished the season batting .356 from the plate as the Tar Heels' leadoff hitter. Additionally, North Carolina's shortstop demonstrated to be one of the best defensive players in the country.

Being a complete player will exponentially improve Schaffner's draft stock. Don't be surprised if Schaffner is taken off the board much earlier than currently projected.

Overall Takeaways

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes makes a visit to the mound in the seventh inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

North Carolina's roster could look vastly different heading into next season. The good news is that Scott Forbes and the Tar Heels have added several players through the transfer portal.

I expect North Carolina to be right back to where it was this season, competing for a College World Series title.