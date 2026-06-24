Gavin Gallaher Shares Heartbreak After Tar Heels' Crushing Loss

The North Carolina Tar Heels did not play up to their standards on Monday night, losing to the Oklahoma Sooners 13-2 in Game 3 of the College World Series National Championship.

During North Carolina's postgame press conference , second baseman Gavin Gallaher reflected on what the players' mindsets were in the moments following the blowout loss .

Gallaher's Thoughts

Jun 21, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels second baseman Gavin Gallaher (5) throws to first for an out against the Oklahoma Sooners during the sixth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

"Yeah, I mean, a lot of things," Gallaher said. "But, I mean, this is probably the most hurt I’ve ever felt in my life, and not just because we’re one game away from doing something that no UNC baseball team has ever done, but more so just because this is the end of the season. We say it all the time, from the very beginning, this team will never be this team again."

"And I’ve been here for three teams, and this is the best team I’ve ever played with," Gallaher continued. "Like I said earlier, I love every single one of those guys in the locker room. Matty said it too. I would go to battle for anybody in that locker room."

Jun 22, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels second baseman Gavin Gallaher (5) singles in a run against the Oklahoma Sooners during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

"Just the way that everybody showed up every single day, everybody put themselves to the side and put the team first. And no matter who you put on that field, you could trust that they were going to give everything that they had. And that’s just a requirement of being here. So, to see a group buy into that as much as we did, yeah, it’s just the reason we’re here."

Main Takeaways

Jun 22, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels pitcher Kyle Percival (26) and catcher Colin Hynek (23) walk off during the ninth inning against the Oklahoma Sooners at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

This was one of North Carolina's most complete teams in recent memory, with Scott Forbes proving to be one of the best head coaches in the nation. The Tar Heels' pitching and batting formed a perfect mix and proved overwhelming for several teams to combat en route to the National Championship series.

That being said, Oklahoma was playing its best baseball of the season, and that was apparent on Monday night, as the Sooners bombarded the Tar Heels with 13 runs scored. It would not have made a difference, but North Carolina's offense was lackluster, scoring its first run in the third inning, and its second did not come until the game was well out of reach in the seventh inning.

Jun 20, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels starting pitcher Jason DeCaro (29) and catcher Colin Hynek (23) walk off during the first inning against the Oklahoma Sooners at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, the Tar Heels were an elite team this season, and Gallaher was a key component of their success, finishing the year with a .291 batting average. The Tar Heels will return to the drawing board, but they should remain a title-contending team next season.