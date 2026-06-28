These North Carolina Stars Are Locks for MLB Draft

The North Carolina Tar Heels will have a sour taste in their mouths throughout the entire offseason, as they fell just short in the College World Series National Championship against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Following the blowout loss in Game 3, head coach Scott Forbes reflected on the outcome of the game and what this team means to him.

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes reacts during the eighth inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

"On the reverse side of that, I couldn’t be prouder of a group. I just talked to them in the locker room," Forbes said. "We talk all the time about service, about serving one another. I don’t tell them this, but I write it down every day for myself, in Galatians 5:13: True service, serving one another through love, humbly in love and how powerful love is. This group loved each other all season. They took us on a ride that was unbelievable. We came up a little bit short. But I would take that ride again every day of the year."

With that being said, here are the North Carolina players who will be selected in the upcoming MLB draft .

Jason DeCaro

Jun 12, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels starting pitcher Jason DeCaro (29) celebrates after a strikeout against the Mississippi Rebels during the sixth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The junior pitcher is expected to declare for the draft at some point in the coming weeks. DeCaro struggled to end the season and for a stretch into the postseason. In fact, DeCaro was demoted to the No. 2 role behind Ryan Lynch, who played his best during North Carolina's run in the College World Series.

That being said, DeCaro was stellar in Game 2 of the Chapel Hill Super Regionals against the USC Trojans, throwing a complete game while compiling eight strikeouts. The veteran pitcher may have been inconsistent to end the season, but he is one of the top-end pitcher prospects in the upcoming draft.

Jake Schaffner

Jun 20, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels shortstop Jake Schaffner (2) runs to third after a double against the Oklahoma Sooners by a teammate during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The veteran shortstop was one of the best hitters in the country, hitting. 356 this season. Additionally, Schaffner is one of the best defensive infielders. He has been a major component in the Tar Heels' run to the national championship, and without a doubt, he will be a top pick in the upcoming MLB draft.

Arguably the most complete shortstop prospect in the entire draft class, Schaffner is a potential first-round pick, and because of that, he will surely be declaring for the draft in the near future. Schaffner entering the draft will prove a major loss for the Tar Heels, but they have been aggressive in the transfer portal, landing Schaffner's replacement in recent days.