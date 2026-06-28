These North Carolina Stars Are Locks for MLB Draft
The North Carolina Tar Heels will have a sour taste in their mouths throughout the entire offseason, as they fell just short in the College World Series National Championship against the Oklahoma Sooners.
Following the blowout loss in Game 3, head coach Scott Forbes reflected on the outcome of the game and what this team means to him.
- "On the reverse side of that, I couldn’t be prouder of a group. I just talked to them in the locker room," Forbes said. "We talk all the time about service, about serving one another. I don’t tell them this, but I write it down every day for myself, in Galatians 5:13: True service, serving one another through love, humbly in love and how powerful love is. This group loved each other all season. They took us on a ride that was unbelievable. We came up a little bit short. But I would take that ride again every day of the year."
With that being said, here are the North Carolina players who will be selected in the upcoming MLB draft.
Jason DeCaro
The junior pitcher is expected to declare for the draft at some point in the coming weeks. DeCaro struggled to end the season and for a stretch into the postseason. In fact, DeCaro was demoted to the No. 2 role behind Ryan Lynch, who played his best during North Carolina's run in the College World Series.
That being said, DeCaro was stellar in Game 2 of the Chapel Hill Super Regionals against the USC Trojans, throwing a complete game while compiling eight strikeouts. The veteran pitcher may have been inconsistent to end the season, but he is one of the top-end pitcher prospects in the upcoming draft.
Jake Schaffner
The veteran shortstop was one of the best hitters in the country, hitting. 356 this season. Additionally, Schaffner is one of the best defensive infielders. He has been a major component in the Tar Heels' run to the national championship, and without a doubt, he will be a top pick in the upcoming MLB draft.
Arguably the most complete shortstop prospect in the entire draft class, Schaffner is a potential first-round pick, and because of that, he will surely be declaring for the draft in the near future. Schaffner entering the draft will prove a major loss for the Tar Heels, but they have been aggressive in the transfer portal, landing Schaffner's replacement in recent days.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.